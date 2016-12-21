Chandler PD: Former junior high school coach accused of molesting young teens

CHANDLER, AZ - A former junior high school coach has been arrested for molesting young teens over the course of several years.

Chandler police arrested 45-year-old Michael John Guest Tuesday in Tempe.

Police say two victims have come forward accusing Guest of molesting them when they were young teens from 1998 to 2004.

Police say Guest was an instructional assistant at Andersen Junior High School from 1995 to 1999, and later an after school coordinator at the school. It was this relationship that Guest allegedly used to get access to his victims.

Police say he, at different times, took the victims on movie, camping and vacation trips. The first victim was reportedly 13 to 16 years old when Guest allegedly committed sex crimes against him.

The victim said he was held down during the incidents and assaulted when he was refused.

One victim reportedly told police that, "his victimization had been bottled up in him for almost 15 years."

The Tempe resident is being held without bond and is expected to be charged with child molestation, sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.