PD: 4 teens robbing Phoenix home greeted by armed homeowner

Officers say the kids broke in looking to steal liquor.

PHOENIX - Four teens accused of stealing liquor from a Phoenix home got a surprise when they were greeted by the armed homeowner, according to police.

Court records show the teens, ages 12, 14, 15, and 18 years old, broke into the residence near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on December 31.

Police say the 13-year-old forced a window open, entering the home and opening a door for two other juveniles to enter. Another teen, a 15-year-old girl, reportedly served as a lookout outside the home during the crime.

Police said as the suspects were taking bottles of alcohol and putting them into a backpack being held by 18-year-old Jaimie Garcia Salgado, the homeowner approached them holding a gun.

Salgado is being charged with burglary. 

