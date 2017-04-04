Ivanka Trump face cream scam leads to surprise $100 charge

Ivanka Trump has a successful line of clothing, shoes and handbags. And although she doesn't sell anti-wrinkle cream, one woman said she feels duped after she was charged $100 for what she thought was a free-trial sample of a Trump-branded cream.
A few days later, her sample arrived. But after a couple of weeks, she said her credit card was charged $99.95. When she tried to call and cancel, she was one day too late.
"I tried to cancel when I saw the $99.95, but that was exactly the morning of the 15th day," she said.
The fine print states customers have just 14 days from their order to request a refund, she said.
Frustrated, Zillich called a phone number listed with the product. She said a man picked up and spoke to her.
"And he told me (the brand was) Ivanka Trump," she said. "And I told him, 'This can't be (with) the Ivanka, the real Ivanka.'"
Zillich said he insisted the brand was associated with Trump.
While there are no public records of Trump selling anti-wrinkle cream, a Google search shows Trump's name and photo on several web ads (appearing to be magazine articles) linking to the same $4 trial offer.
Trump does not appeared to be affiliated with any line of anti-wrinkle creams, nor does she endorse any of these products.
When reached for comment, a phone agent for Satin Youth would not say where the company was located (though the website and print on the face cream jar list an address in St. George, Utah) or allow this reporter to speak to a manager. Satin Youth also failed to respond to two emails.