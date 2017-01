Want a day of pampering for a fraction of the normal cost? Head for the hills!

Jan. 27 - 28 only, The Hills Salon and Spa is in the La Mirada Shopping Center in Scottsdale is offering complimentary make-up applications, swag bags, plus several huge discounts.

For example, blowouts will be 40 percent off and you can get $50 off salon services of $100 or more! Also, anyone who schedules a neck lift during the event gets 40 percent off the procedure.

IF YOU GO:

8912 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd. #4 Scottsdale