NOW HIRING: Chase, State Farm filling hundreds of positions, several Valley career fairs in June

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. Varsity Tutors Varsity Tutors in Scottsdale is looking to hire more than 100 sales reps to add to its team of 50. The tech company connects experts and learners in any subject anytime and anywhere. Click here for more information on the company and to apply. Chase Job Fair via Localwork.com Chase is hiring more than 300 workers for various positions in its call center. Duties include customer service, collections, merchant services, fraud, and new client engagement. Those interested should attend a career fair on June 6 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Chase CenterPoint Operations Center. You can also apply here with the job number: 170056383. IF YOU GO: 100 W. University Dr. Tempe State Farm Job Fair via Localwork.com State Farm is filling 450 positions at its Marina Heights building in Tempe. The company is holding a job fair at the Hilton Phoenix Airport on June 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. RSVP here IF YOU GO: 2435 S. 47th St. Phoenix Phoenix Job Fair via Localwork.com Companies in the Phoenix area are hiring for hundreds of positions at the Phoenix Job Fair Tuesday, June 20 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Hilton, Phoenix Airport. RSVP here to reserve your spot.

IF YOU GO: 2435 S. 47th St. Phoenix

Scottsdale Career Fair via Jobertising.com

Several companies will be represented at the upcoming Scottsdale Career Fair on June 14 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Some of the employers include Vanguard, Dignity and Blue Star Resort and Golf. The fair will be held at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley. If you go, be prepared to interview! RSVP here

IF YOU GO: 5401 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale

Life Time Fitness Want to surround your self with fitness-focused people? Life Time Fitness has several positions open at different Valley locations, most of which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. See if any of them interest you. The City of Phoenix The City of Phoenix is looking to fill dozens of jobs that encompass a variety of different skill sets. If you're more technical, apply to work with utilities and equipment or as an industrial mechanic. Chemists, library assistants, electricians, data entry operators and much more are also available. You're bound to find a position that's right for you -- see them all here Waste Management Waste Management is looking for collectors, customer service representatives, supervisors, commercial drivers, accountants, account directors. See what's available in the Valley here Sprouts Farmers Market Sprouts Farmers Market has locations all around the Valley and one near you is likely looking for some help. Open positions differ from store to store, but various departments have openings. Work in meat, produce, deli, vitamins, bakery, dairy, as a general store clerk, manager, and more. See if your local store is hiring online

Deer Valley Unified School District via Localwork.com

Deer Valley schools need bus drivers and assistants. The district is hosting a transportation job fair on Wednesday June 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. DVUSD provides CDL training.

IF YOU GO: 18360 N. 51st Ave. Glendale