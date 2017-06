NOW HIRING: Chase, State Farm filling hundreds of positions, several Valley career fairs in June

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers.

Varsity Tutors

Varsity Tutors in Scottsdale is looking to hire more than 100 sales reps to add to its team of 50. The tech company connects experts and learners in any subject anytime and anywhere. Click here for more information on the company and to apply.

Chase Job Fair via Localwork.com

Chase is hiring more than 300 workers for various positions in its call center. Duties include customer service, collections, merchant services, fraud, and new client engagement. Those interested should attend a career fair on June 6 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Chase CenterPoint Operations Center. You can also apply here with the job number: 170056383.

IF YOU GO: 100 W. University Dr. Tempe

State Farm Job Fair via Localwork.com

State Farm is filling 450 positions at its Marina Heights building in Tempe. The company is holding a job fair at the Hilton Phoenix Airport on June 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. RSVP here

IF YOU GO: 2435 S. 47th St. Phoenix

Phoenix Job Fair via Localwork.com