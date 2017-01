Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. See if any of the positions fit your skill set.

National Career Fairs

National Career Fairs is holding a hiring event Feb. 1 at Hilton Phoenix Airport from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be hundreds of job opportunities with employers there to meet face-to-face. Be prepared to interview on the spot. You can register here

IF YOU GO: 2435 S. 47th St., Phoenix

Chase

Chase is holding a job fair for more than 300 job openings in the Tempe area. Not all positions require experience. Job seekers are encouraged to apply Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chase Centerpoint Operations Center. The openings include specialist call center jobs in customer service, collections, merchant services, fraud and new client engagement. Candidates who have held jobs helping customers face-to-face are also encouraged to apply for call center positions. Previous call center experience is not required and bilingual individuals are encouraged to apply. You can start the process online by applying to job #160128541 here

IF YOU GO: 100 W. University Drive, Tempe