NOW HIRING: Start the new year with a new job! Five Valley career fairs in January

New year, new job? Dust off your suit and stop at one of these five upcoming Valley job fairs.
Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa
The new Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa is holding a job fair on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job openings include Culinary, Food and Beverage, Andaz Host, Housekeeping, and more! You can also apply here.
IF YOU GO: 6114 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale
LocalWork.com
LocalWork.com is holding its Greater Phoenix Job Fair on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Airport Hilton. Several companies in the Phoenix area are hiring for hundreds of positions! RSVP here.
IF YOU GO: 2435 S 47th St., Phoenix
Embassy Suites Biltmore
The Phoenix Job Fair and Career Fair is Jan. 12 at the Embassy Suites Biltmore. Job seekers can stop by between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to talk to hiring managers. You can find more information here.
IF YOU GO: 2630 East Camelback Rd., Phoenix
Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs
Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport on Jan.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers are hiring in several fields, including sales, marketing, law enforcement, customer service, and others. Find more information here.
IF YOU GO: 3220 South 48th St., Phoenix
Phoenix Career Fair
Job seekers can head to the East Valley to meet with local employers at the Phoenix Career Fair being held at the Mesa Convention Center Building A Superstition Ballroom on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Some of the areas top employers are expected to be represented there. Dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes! Find more information here.