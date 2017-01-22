NOW HIRING: Surprise Police, Chase, several other Valley agencies and companies hiring

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. See if any of the positions fit your skill set.

Liberty Station

Liberty Station, an American tavern and smokehouse, will open in February and it needs staff. The company is hiring front of house and back of house employees, up to 40 positions are open. The job fair will be held Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a resume and come ready to interview.

IF YOU GO: 34522 N Scottsdale Road, Ste 180, Scottsdale

American Express

The Commercial Telesales Group of American Express is growing. The company has training classes for small business sales consultants scheduled to start in March and April 2017. There are 40 open positions. If interested, you must apply online here

Phoenix Career Fair Job seekers can head to the East Valley to meet with local employers at the Phoenix Career Fair being held at the Mesa Convention Center Building A Superstition Ballroom on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Some of the area's top employers are expected to be represented there. Dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes! Find more information here. IF YOU GO: 263 N Center St., Mesa Chase Chase is holding a job fair for more than 300 job openings in the Tempe area. Not all positions require experience. Job seekers are encouraged to apply Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chase Centerpoint Operations Center. The openings include specialist call center jobs in customer service, collections, merchant services, fraud and new client engagement. Candidates who have held jobs helping customers face-to-face are also encouraged to apply for call center positions. Previous call center experience is not required and bilingual individuals are encouraged to apply. You can start the process online by applying to job #160128541 here IF YOU GO: 100 W. University Drive, Tempe Kyrene School District Kyrene School District is looking for certified teachers for the 2017-2018 school year. The district will be hosting two Certified Teacher Job Fairs. Bilingual teachers are encouraged to attend to find out more about Kyrene’s Dual Language classroom program. Some appointments will be scheduled in advance and those attending can make arrangements by calling 480-541-1300. IF YOU GO: TUCSON When: Sat., Jan. 21 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Where: Williams Center, 434 S. Williams Blvd., Tucson PHOENIX When: Saturday, January 28 - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Where: Kyrene District Office, 8700 S. Kyrene Road, Tempe

Surprise Police

Surprise Police are looking for police officer candidates and police officer recruit candidates. If you are interested, the application process is now open and will close Sun., Feb. 26. Additional information can be found online . Anyone with questions on the process can contact the Surprise Police Department Recruitment Unit at 623-222-4100 or email your questions to policerecruiting@surpriseaz.gov.