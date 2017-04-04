NOW HIRING: Diversity career fair this week, other companies hiring Valley workers

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers.

Mesa Diversity Career Fair Find a great job on Thurs. Apr. 6, at the Mesa Diversity Career Fair. The fair is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Phoenix Marriott Mesa Hotel & Convention Center. It's open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress to interview. You can register for the fair with Jobertising.com here IF YOU GO: 200 North Centennial Way, Mesa

Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes Hiring Event

Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes is looking for bussers, custodians, food and beverage staff, gate guards and more. The active adult community is holding a job fair on Fri. Apr. 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Saguaro Room. There will be on-the-spot interviews at the event. Candidates can apply by attending the event or emailing a resume to bmartin@sunlakes2.com

IF YOU GO: 25219 South E.J. Robson Blvd. Sun Lakes

Greater Phoenix Job Fair Companies in the Phoenix area are hiring for hundreds of positions! The Greater Phoenix Job Fair will be held Mon., Apr. 17 at the Hilton, Phoenix Airport on 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. RSVP WITH Localwork.com here to reserve your spot. IF YOU GO: 2435 S 47th St. Phoenix

Doughbird

The new restaurant Doughbird just opened in Arcadia! The pizza and rotisserie concept still has positions to fill. Fill out an application here

Honeywell Honeywell Aerospace is a leading global provider of integrated avionics, engines, systems and service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, business and general aviation, military, space, and airport operations. They’re hiring for a wide variety of sales and marketing roles in Tempe and Phoenix. Apply here Sprouts Farmers Market Sprouts Farmers Market has dozens of available jobs on its website. The healthy grocery chain has locations all over the Valley. Whether you're interested in a management position or staff job, check them all out here