NOW HIRING: Diversity career fair this week, other companies hiring Valley workers

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers.
Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes Hiring Event
Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes is looking for bussers, custodians, food and beverage staff, gate guards and more. The active adult community is holding a job fair on Fri. Apr. 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Saguaro Room. There will be on-the-spot interviews at the event. Candidates can apply by attending the event or emailing a resume to bmartin@sunlakes2.com