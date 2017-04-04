NOW HIRING: Diversity career fair this week, other companies hiring Valley workers

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. 

 
Mesa Diversity Career Fair
 
Find a great job on Thurs. Apr. 6, at the Mesa Diversity Career Fair.  The fair is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Phoenix Marriott Mesa Hotel & Convention Center.  It's open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress to interview. You can register for the fair with Jobertising.com here
 
IF YOU GO: 200 North Centennial Way, Mesa 

Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes Hiring Event

Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes is looking for bussers, custodians, food and beverage staff, gate guards and more.  The active adult community is holding a job fair on Fri. Apr. 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Saguaro Room.  There will be on-the-spot interviews at the event. Candidates can apply by attending the event or emailing a resume to bmartin@sunlakes2.com 

IF YOU GO: 25219 South  E.J. Robson Blvd. Sun Lakes
 
Greater Phoenix Job Fair
 
Companies in the Phoenix area are hiring for hundreds of positions!  The Greater Phoenix Job Fair will be held Mon., Apr. 17 at the Hilton, Phoenix Airport on 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.  RSVP WITH Localwork.com here to reserve your spot.  
 
IF YOU GO: 2435 S 47th St. Phoenix
 
Doughbird
 
The new restaurant Doughbird just opened in Arcadia! The pizza and rotisserie concept still has positions to fill. Fill out an application here.  
 
Honeywell
 
Honeywell Aerospace is a leading global provider of integrated avionics, engines, systems and service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, business and general aviation, military, space, and airport operations. They’re hiring for a wide variety of sales and marketing roles in Tempe and Phoenix. Apply here.
 
Sprouts Farmers Market
 
Sprouts Farmers Market has dozens of available jobs on its website. The healthy grocery chain has locations all over the Valley.  Whether you're interested in a management position or staff job, check them all out here.
 
CVS Health
 
CVS Health is one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country and has nearly 150 open jobs in the Phoenix metro area. There are positions for pharmacists, pharmacy techs, member service techs and more. To search them, click here
 
Home Depot
 
Love remodeling and power tools?  Home Depot has more than 200 jobs in different parts of the Valley. The home improvement store lists them all right here
 
Aetna
 
Aetna is looking for dozens of people to join its Phoenix-area teams. From physician recruiter to customer service, and IT jobs, the positions vary.  See if you're interested in any of them here

 

