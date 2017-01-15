NOW HIRING: American Express hiring, several upcoming Valley job fairs

Angie Koehle
2:09 PM, Jan 15, 2017
5 hours ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro
Getty
Copyright Getty Images

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. See if any of the positions fit your skill set.

American Express 
 
The Commercial Telesales Group of American Express is growing. The company has training classes for small business sales consultants scheduled to start in March and April 2017. There are 40 open positions. Applicants must apply online here.
 
The Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain
 
The Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain is hiring. They're looking for dish washers, hair stylists, catering cooks, a fitness manager, housekeepers and more. See all the positions here.

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport on Jan.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers are hiring in several fields, including sales, marketing, law enforcement, customer service, and others. Find more information here.

IF YOU GO: 3220 South 48th St., Phoenix   

Tempe Career Fair
 
Joberting.com is hosting the Tempe Career Fair Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and expects to have about 1,800 positions to fill between the dozens of companies which will be represented. Some of those employers include ADP, Sears, Canyon State Institute and many more. RSVP here.
 
IF YOU GO: 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. Tempe
 
Liberty Station
 
Liberty Station, an American tavern and smokehouse, will open in February and it needs staff! The company is hiring front of house and back of house employees, up to 40 positions are open. The job fair will be held Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a resume and come ready to interview.
 
IF YOU GO: 34522 N Scottsdale Road, Ste 180 Scottsdale 

Phoenix Career Fair

Job seekers can head to the East Valley to meet with local employers at the Phoenix Career Fair being held at the Mesa Convention Center Building A Superstition Ballroom on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Some of the areas top employers are expected to be represented there. Dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes! Find more information here

IF YOU GO: 263 N Center St., Mesa 

Fry’s Food Stores

Fry's Marketplace is hiring for its new north Peoria store. It's located at Lake Pleasant Pkwy. and Happy Valley Rd.  Applicants are encouraged to apply online, select Store Location #657. Fry’s will contact applicants by email or phone.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is hiring for full and part time tellers, sales specialists, administrative assistants and more. See all Valley openings here.

Maricopa County

Looking for work in the government sector? Maricopa County is hiring registered nurses, appraisers, marketing assistants, food service technicians and more. See all jobs here.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ