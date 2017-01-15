NOW HIRING: American Express hiring, several upcoming Valley job fairs

Current
Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. See if any of the positions fit your skill set.
Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs
Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport on Jan.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers are hiring in several fields, including sales, marketing, law enforcement, customer service, and others. Find more information here.
IF YOU GO: 3220 South 48th St., Phoenix
Phoenix Career Fair
Job seekers can head to the East Valley to meet with local employers at the Phoenix Career Fair being held at the Mesa Convention Center Building A Superstition Ballroom on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Some of the areas top employers are expected to be represented there. Dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes! Find more information here.
IF YOU GO: 263 N Center St., Mesa
Fry’s Food Stores
Fry's Marketplace is hiring for its new north Peoria store. It's located at Lake Pleasant Pkwy. and Happy Valley Rd. Applicants are encouraged to apply online, select Store Location #657. Fry’s will contact applicants by email or phone.
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo is hiring for full and part time tellers, sales specialists, administrative assistants and more. See all Valley openings here.
Maricopa County
Looking for work in the government sector? Maricopa County is hiring registered nurses, appraisers, marketing assistants, food service technicians and more. See all jobs here.