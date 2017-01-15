NOW HIRING: American Express hiring, several upcoming Valley job fairs

Looking for a new career? Valley employers are hiring and need quality workers. See if any of the positions fit your skill set.

American Express

The Commercial Telesales Group of American Express is growing. The company has training classes for small business sales consultants scheduled to start in March and April 2017. There are 40 open positions. Applicants must apply online here

The Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain

The Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain is hiring. They're looking for dish washers, hair stylists, catering cooks, a fitness manager, housekeepers and more. See all the positions here

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport on Jan.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers are hiring in several fields, including sales, marketing, law enforcement, customer service, and others. Find more information here.

IF YOU GO: 3220 South 48th St., Phoenix

Tempe Career Fair

Joberting.com is hosting the Tempe Career Fair Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and expects to have about 1,800 positions to fill between the dozens of companies which will be represented. Some of those employers include ADP, Sears, Canyon State Institute and many more. RSVP here

IF YOU GO: 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. Tempe

Liberty Station

Liberty Station, an American tavern and smokehouse, will open in February and it needs staff! The company is hiring front of house and back of house employees, up to 40 positions are open. The job fair will be held Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a resume and come ready to interview.

IF YOU GO: 34522 N Scottsdale Road, Ste 180 Scottsdale

Phoenix Career Fair

Job seekers can head to the East Valley to meet with local employers at the Phoenix Career Fair being held at the Mesa Convention Center Building A Superstition Ballroom on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Some of the areas top employers are expected to be represented there. Dress to impress and bring plenty of resumes! Find more information here. IF YOU GO: 263 N Center St., Mesa Fry’s Food Stores

Fry's Marketplace is hiring for its new north Peoria store. It's located at Lake Pleasant Pkwy. and Happy Valley Rd. Applicants are encouraged to apply online, select Store Location #657. Fry’s will contact applicants by email or phone.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is hiring for full and part time tellers, sales specialists, administrative assistants and more. See all Valley openings here.

Maricopa County

Looking for work in the government sector? Maricopa County is hiring registered nurses, appraisers, marketing assistants, food service technicians and more. See all jobs here.