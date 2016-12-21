Deadlines to ship holiday packages are approaching; FedEx offers same-day Christmas shipping

It is coming down to the wire to send holiday packages. But did you know one carrier offers same day shipping...wait for it...on Christmas?
"With FedEx SameDay® service, you can ship on Christmas Day or any other day of the year. It's available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for your urgent shipments," reads a statement on the FedEx website.
Unless you have reindeer and a sleigh, that's probably your only option for getting a package sent and delivered on December 25.
Take a look at the graphic below for the last day to ship packages to ensure they make it to their intended doorstep on time!
And don't forget about free shipping Friday. More than 1,000 retailers are offering to send your items at no cost!