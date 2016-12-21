Deadlines to ship holiday packages are approaching; FedEx offers same-day Christmas shipping

It is coming down to the wire to send holiday packages. But did you know one carrier offers same day shipping...wait for it...on Christmas?

"With FedEx SameDay® service, you can ship on Christmas Day or any other day of the year. It's available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for your urgent shipments," reads a statement on the FedEx website.

Unless you have reindeer and a sleigh, that's probably your only option for getting a package sent and delivered on December 25.

Take a look at the graphic below for the last day to ship packages to ensure they make it to their intended doorstep on time!