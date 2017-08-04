Buy 3, Get 3 Promo At Bath & Body Works

Cocoa Shea Cucumber Body Lotion

Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Fragrance Mist

Other Deals To Snag At Bath & Body Works

Living through the '90s likely cemented a special place in your heart for Bath & Body works. The brand has so many great scents to incorporate into your routine, and thankfully, they're offering an incredible deal at the moment. When you shop now, you'll be able to purchase three body care items and get three for free. Yes, you read that correctly! While this deal lasts, you'll be able to check out at Bath & Body Works with six items for the price of three. That's some major savings right there. The greatest part of this offer is you're allowed to mix and match. So, you can buy any three select items to qualify. Because it's hard to choose just one scent from Bath & Body Works, and the brand totally understands that, obviously. [arve url="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fbathandbodyworks%2Fphotos%2Fa.165136625675.150950.135748000675%2F10155640984900676%2F%3Ftype%3D3&width=500" /] The promotion includes body spritzes , lotions, shower gels and more, so you'll have your in-shower and post-shower routine all taken care of when you snag your six items (three of which you got for free—might I add!). Scents such as Cocoa Shea Cucumber and Love & Sunshine will have you fully prepped to carry out the summer months with a new, seasonally appropriate signature scent.Thanks to the cocoa and shea butter, this lotion is as nourishing as it is hydrating. The light cucumber fragrance is the perfect addition, too. Not too strong, not to subtle. It's just right.Meanwhile, you can also go ahead and start prepping for fall. Because you better believe Bath & Body Works has all of the pumpkin spice latte-inspired scents your heart could desire!According to the product description, this scent was created with the essences of pumpkin latte, toasted marshmallow and creamy sandalwood—a.k.a. it smells good enough to eat.And as if this wasn't excited enough, the brand's offering multiple ways to save a the moment.You can get three candles for just $15 —which amounts to a total savings of $22.50. Plus, you're eligible for 25 percent off your entire order when you use code. This is valid through Aug. 6. When it comes to offering affordable products that smell absolutely amazing, Bath & Body Works is at the top of their game. And when you purchase from them, you'll be saving some cash in the process. So, what are you waiting for? Sounds like you've got some shopping to do!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.