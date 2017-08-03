Buy a pair of Jeans, get a second pair for one penny

Other Savings At JCPenney

Back to school shopping is in full swing, and JCPenney wants to help you out with one of the best sales we've seen so far this summer: Buy one pair of jeans at full price, get a second for just one penny. Yep, you read that right—a pair of jeans for just one cent. While supplies last, you can buy one pair of jeans (anywhere from $30 to $64) and get a second pair of equal or lesser value for a single penny. This sale applies to select men's, juniors, juniors plus and kids jeans, so reasonably, you can outfit (almost) the whole family for a total steal. Sorry, moms, but this deal isn't good for women's jeans unfortunately. When we tested this deal, we found that JCPenney didn't even charge us the penny—they just gave us two for the price of one.We found this dealand JCPenney didn't specify in the fine print whether this deal was also available in stores. It's best to call your local JCPenney and ask first. And you should know that you can order jeans online and have them shipped to your local JCPenney for free! There's also no clear end date to this sale, so keep an eye out in case the promotion is over by the time you visit the JCPenney website. There are tons of cute styles that are part of the BOGO sale, so this is the perfect excuse to get some trendy jeans that you might not want to wear after this season. Hey, if you only spend one penny on a pair of rose-embroidered jeans, it won't matter if your daughter hates them a few months from now.And because kids are known to ruin 80 percent of the things they wear, this is your chance to toss out any extremely sad and grubby jeans that have been hanging around the closet. Plus, you'll probably feel better about the inevitable rips and grime that befall the new pair when they cost so little. Oh, and just in case you aren't in the market for more jeans (I'm personally always in the market for jeans so I don't understand this, but you do you), there are also a ton of other things in the Buy-1-Get-1 sale. Cute graphic shirts, dresses, basic tees, polo shirts and even button downs (!!!) are all included in the sale.Beyond this penny deal, you can save even more using a few JCPenney promo codes. The codetakes $10 off a $25 purchase through Aug. 5 on select apparel, accessories, fine jewelry and home items. If that one doesn't work, try, which will take an extra 30 percent off apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry and home through Aug. 5. Now excuse us, we have some shopping to do.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.