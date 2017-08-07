School supplies for just one penny at Office Depot

Office Depot Brand Composition Book

4-Pack of Scholastic Glue Sticks

Office Depot Brand 2-Pocket Portfolio

3-Pack Of Office Depot Brand Erasers

We already told you about Office Depot/Office Max's great penny deals on school supplies . But those deals change every week, so we wanted to let you know how you can save this week . Remember, these deals are good in-store only, which means you'll have to find the closest Office Depot/Office Max near you. You can do that by visiting their website . Without further ado, here are this week's penny deals. These deals expire Aug. 12, and they all require a $5 minimum purchase before taxes. Unfortunately, this offer isn't valid in Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico.You can buy three of these for just one cent each!The limit on this deal is three.You can buy up to 10 of these for a penny a piece.You can buy three of these packs.

