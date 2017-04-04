KNXV
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
7-Day
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Monsoon
Contact the Forecasters
Photos
Storm Shield App
Videos
Severe Weather Alerts
Traffic
+
Cams
Gas Prices
News
+
Trending
Phoenix Metro
Northeast Valley
West Valley
Southeast Valley
Northern Arizona
Central/South Arizona
National
Now Hiring
DecodeDC
Financial Fitness Zone
In-Depth
+
Phoenix Serial Shootings
The Search for Jesse Wilson
Arpaio in Court
Freeway Shootings
Downtown Phoenix
Smart Shopper
+
Contact Smart Shopper
InstaSaver
Photo Galleries
+
Weather
Pricey Homes
Mug Shots
Entertainment
+
Things To Do
Celebrity
Games
Watch ABC
The List
Investigators
+
ADA Lawsuits
Abusing the Truth: Babeu
Impostor Doctor
Arizona’s Dental Dangers
Contact the ABC15 Investigators
Video
+
Live Video
ABC15 on YouTube
ABC15 on Roku
Let Joe Know
+
Contact Joe Ducey
Sports
+
Arizona Sports
Spring Training
National Sports
Small Stars
Health
Sonoran Living
+
Contact Sonoran Living
SL Sponsors
Sonoran Living Archive
About Us
+
Contact Us
ABC15 Share
15 Links
Staff Bios
News Releases
Mobile
Contests
Jobs
TV Listings
Antenna TV
Taking Action Corps
Support
Current
74
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
ABC15.com Weather Forecast
Traffic
current alerts
9
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
American Medicine Today: Episode 76
12:09 PM, Apr 4, 2017
bonati
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story