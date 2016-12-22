The Blessed Movement represents you and your accomplishments

Current
The Blessed Movement is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
We understand that people don't always share the same beliefs and we embrace that reality! "Live free, be different, be you." We are all blessed in our own ways. This is a brand that represents you and your accomplishments. A brand that says I'M BLESSED, whether big or small, It's a brand for you. BLESSED stands for whatever you want it to stand for. And that's the beauty of it, being BLESSED in our own ways.
When you wear this shirt it's a reminder of YOUR blessings. If you're blessed with kids or parents, represent that! If you're blessed with a good job or you work for yourself, represent that! If you're blessed to have a roof over your head, blessed with a car, blessed to be going to school and earning an education, blessed with good friends, blessed with skills or looks, blessed with food and good health, blessed with a relationship or a soulmate, blessed with a loving pet or simply blessed to just see another day. This brand is for you!
Facebook: Justin Bless
Twitter: @Justinbless_
Instagram: Justinbless_
The Blessed Movement
(623) 202-3520
www.theblessedmovement.com
Sonoran Living Live is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.
Sonoran Living is looking for LIVE studio audiences! Reservations are available for FREE via e-mail: slviewers@abc15.com.
Taping schedule: The show airs live daily. Currently we are only booking audiences for the first Friday of the month. Sign up for our audience! Please send us an email with name(s), date you would like to be in the audience, contact person, e-mail and contact phone number.
What are the age requirements? You must be 18 years or older to attend a taping of Sonoran Living Live.
Should I bring my ID to the studio? Yes, you must have a valid photo ID to enter the studio.
How many seats can I reserve? Group tickets are available.
How long will the taping last? The show will air live for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
What time do I need to arrive for the taping? 8:30 a.m. Late-comers will not be admitted.
Where is the studio? ABC15 Studios, 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ