Terri O shows ideas for styling cocktail tables at La-Z-Boy

Styling a Cocktail Table
Your cocktail table is one of the most critical pieces of furniture in your living space. It serves a very important function for your room as well an opportunity to add personality to tie your seating area together.
Here is your cocktail table 101:
· Consider using a tray. One of the best design elements to use on a cocktail table is a tray. Trays can be square, rectangle, round, wood, baskets or even acrylic. They are great to corral decorative items, keeping them neat and organized.
· Layering objects looks very interesting. Books make for a great first layer.
· Add something organic. Plants and flowers are wonderful organic touches. Remember the trend for plants and flowers, is simple and not fussy. That means it's time to get rid of the outdated faux ivy.
· If you need additional storage, use decorative boxes to hide the clutter.
· Lastly, don't be afraid to keep it simple. If you've embraced the minimalist trend, a platter and simple vase add dimension without a lot of fuss.
The power trifecta of books, flowers and trays will forever reign but it's most important that your cocktail table, reflect the way you live your life, not matter your age.
