Skinthropology shows how a combination of treatments gives best results

Skintropology is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living



Your skin transformation with Skinthropology begins with a detailed skin assessment, which will help our team create a treatment plan just for you! Our skin care specialists are qualified to treat the skin from head to toe! Our customized treatments provide the very best in skin maintenance, prevention and an overall healthy well-being. We have a diverse selection of non-invasive treatments that include; The Hydra facial MD, Medical grade microneedling, chemical peels, laser hair removal, skin tightening, wrinkle reduction and medical microdermabrasion.

We chose to combine cutting-edge technology in our treatments, offering you faster transformation. By combining technology radio frequency, microneedling and red light therapy, we are able to address the issues of aging in three different ways in one session!

Skinthropology offers the most advanced medical homecare to our clients! Omni Bioceutical Innovations is one of our most advanced treatment options for restoration and rejuvenation of the skin. Omni's TAC product line contains human derived stem cell growth factors which are manufactured in a credentialed FDA approved lab. All the products are triple tested for quality purposes. Each serum is 50-99.9% growth factors. Because of the highest quality standard of Omni TAC serums, we get quicker results in our collagen Induction Therapy. Along with Omni Bioceutical Innovations, we also offer Obagi, Hydro Peptide, Skinceuticals , and many more medical lines. in offering several lines we ensure that our clients have the best skincare available for their individual skin needs.

Skinthropology is located inside the Paris Paris complex in North Scottsdale. Skinthropology offers a wide selection of medical grade skin care products, make up and spa items to meet your needs. We invite you to come by, enjoy the spa experience with a complimentary lip or eye makeup application and see the Skinthropology difference.

Skinthropology

16640 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 998-1323

Website: www.skinthropology.com



Skintropology is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living