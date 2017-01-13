Outlets at Anthem can help you refresh your look

Current
It's a brand new year, so why not revitalize yourself by taking a look into your closet and refreshing those staple wardrobe items. Start to build upon a strong foundation of timeless pieces that can be paired with almost anything in your closet. Building a great wardrobe doesn't often happen overnight. However, anytime there are big changes in your life, such as new job, marriage, motherhood or new body, you should consider updating your wardrobe essentials.
Building a closet full of the basic, staple pieces that are part of a great wardrobe can be a fun process. You have the opportunity to play with color, textures and inspired looks based on your lifestyle. Out of all of these options, you should be able to select pieces that best work for you, and wear them interchangeably. A closet of style essentials will allow you to mix-and-match looks, update your look for a night out, or for a casual coffee date.
Allison's Outfit:
Cropped Jacket - a fashion mainstay that can be easily paired with jeans or business attire.
Ann Taylor (Originally $159 now $119)
Basic White T - This should be in every wardrobe and always in season.
Banana Republic (Originally $19.99 now $12.99)
Dark Jeans - Very trendy yet still classic essential piece for any wardrobe
Banana Republic (Originally $69.99 now 30% Off)
Jewelry makes every outfit better and simple jewelry can really add the right touch to complete an outfit.
Ann Taylor - Necklace $25 / Bracelet $17.50
Mannequin 1:
Pop of Color Cardigan -
Banana Republic ($24.99 - 50% Off)
Dressy Black Pants - Choose a style made with all-season fabric to really get the most wear out of this year
Ann Taylor - $54.00
Layerable Tank - Very versatile staple item that can be mixed and matched in colors, textures, solids and prints for all seasons.
Ann Taylor - $24.99
Pearl Necklace - Ann Taylor $34.99
Mannequin 2:
The Little Black Dress - is a cliché for a reason: It's a wardrobe necessity.
Banana Republic - (Originally $109.99 now $65.99) This dress style is so popular BR has this every season.
Tassel Necklace - Banana Republic (Originally $34.99 now $20.99)
Black Trench Coat - Light weight, tailored and classic style. Can wear both day and evening.
Banana Republic (Originally $129 now $90.00)
Shoes:
3 most essential shoe staples to have in your wardrobe:
Classic Black Pump - $$24.99
Flats - $44.99
Booties - $12.99
All courtesy of Rack Room Shoes
