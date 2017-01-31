My Dental Assisting Institute helps you save thousands on dental care

Current
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
HI: 74°
LO: 47°
HI: 75°
LO: 48°
Mostly clear
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
HI: 74°
LO: 47°
HI: 75°
LO: 48°
Dental Assisting Institute is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Become a Dental Assistant in just 13 weeks!
My Dental Assisting offers realistic, career-oriented training to become a dental assistant in just 13 weeks. Students learn in a state-of-the-art facility with extensive hands-on training.
Our program combines traditional education in a classroom setting with cutting edge training in an onsite dental clinic and laboratory, where students assist state licensed dentists during live procedures on patients.
With such an extensive amount of chair side time treating patients, students can rest assured that their first time on the job is not their first time.
My Dental Assisting Institute
1959 S. Val Vista Dr., Ste 118
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 248-8008
www.MyDentalAZ.com
Dental Assisting Institute is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Sonoran Living Live is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.
Sonoran Living is looking for LIVE studio audiences! Reservations are available for FREE via e-mail: slviewers@abc15.com.
Taping schedule: The show airs live daily. Currently we are only booking audiences for the first Friday of the month. Sign up for our audience! Please send us an email with name(s), date you would like to be in the audience, contact person, e-mail and contact phone number.
What are the age requirements? You must be 18 years or older to attend a taping of Sonoran Living Live.
Should I bring my ID to the studio? Yes, you must have a valid photo ID to enter the studio.
How many seats can I reserve? Group tickets are available.
How long will the taping last? The show will air live for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
What time do I need to arrive for the taping? 8:30 a.m. Late-comers will not be admitted.
Where is the studio? ABC15 Studios, 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ