Last-minute gift ideas and bargains

There's only a few days left until Christmas and if you're a last minute shopper, no worries because Outlets at Anthem has you covered!
Join us for the Wrap IT Up Sale going on now (9AM - 9PM) until December 24th.
Outlets at Anthem Shopping Gal, Lisa Acquafredda explains everything you need for your holiday shopping, including huge bargains and gift wrapping located in front of the tallest holiday tree in the state!
Bose sound sport earphones - resistant proof and waterproof (originally $100.99 now $49.99)
Bose wave music system - Single CD AM/FM radio with (2) alarm clocks. (originally $499 now $299)
Guess gold watches female (originally $89.99 now $53.99/female)
Guess gold watches (originally $104.99 now $62.99/male)
Guess black quilted cross body purse (originally $49.99 now $29.99)
Guess red and black multi colored bag (originally $79.99 now $47.99)
Guess gold quilted clutch originally ($22.99 now $13.79)
*Entire Guess store up to 60% off! Bags and accessories up to 40% off!
Columbia - Pacific Trail camper multi tool 50% off
Columbia - blankets regular (originally 30.00 now 19.99)
Van Heusen - Izod navy blue golf polo (originally $50 now $21.99)
Van Heusen grey golf shorts (originally $50 now $21.99)
Perfumania - Promise me gift set (originally $50 now $20.00)
*Buy one get one for $19.99 at Perfumania!
Finally, if you're stumped what to buy, you can't go wrong with an Outlets at Anthem gift card!
The Outlets at Anthem word of the week, just for Sonoran Living viewers, is "Christmas". All you have to do is go to Customer Service at Outlets at Anthem and mention the Sonoran Living Word of the Week to get a free prize. No catch, just mention the correct word and you are a winner.
Outlets at Anthem is located 15 minutes north of the Loop 101 off Interstate 17 at the Anthem Way exit 229.
Outlets at Anthem
4250 W. Anthem Way
Phoenix, AZ 85086
623-465-9500
www.outletsanthem.com
