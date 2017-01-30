FOR Energy helps make your home a haven through an energy audit

FOR Energy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living



If your home was sick, how would you know?



FOR Energy is a participating contractor in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program, sponsored by APS & SRP. So what does that mean to you? We help Arizonans make their home a haven by optimizing its health, comfort and efficiency. Did you know the EPA has recently indicated that air quality outside the home can be up to 4x better than INSIDE the home?! Furthermore, Americans spend an average of 93% of their lives in doors! Your home deserves to be a haven and we can help!



Our BPI certified Energy Auditor will dedicate roughly three hours in a comprehensive effort to analyze vital areas of the home such as: Duct Design, Room Pressure, Equipment Efficiency, Air Leakage, Static Pressure, Insulation and Air Barriers, Thermal Scanning, Lighting Efficiency, Water Heating, Pool Pump Efficiency, Window Efficiency and much more!



As a part of your $99 audit, we'll also assign a dedicated Energy Consultant to walk you through the comprehensive list of findings and underscore the highest priorities for your home. In addition to this 10-15 page report, our Energy Consultant will provide you with all the pertinent information required to understand and consider any available rebates that your utility company may be offering.



Those who follow the customized recommendations can save upwards of 30%+ on their utility bills each month, live more comfortably and reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, homeowners can also receive a certificate for having their home Energy Star certified, potentially adding upwards of 9-13% to their home's value!

FOR Energy is also proud to provide a large variety of residential solar solutions for those interested in reducing their dependency on the grid, allowing them to utilize clean, renewable energy in their home!



Our team is committed to the future sustainability of our local communities. In 2016 alone, through the collective efforts of AZ homeowners and our team, over 700,000 killowat hours were removed from the grid. FOR Energy also works hard to give back to deserving, local heroes in our midst through the Heal the Hero Foundation. Local firefighters, police officers and veterans receive an individualized sponsorship so they can complete a proven 5-month brain-wellness program, using the latest in technology, to get them sleeping, working, and enjoying their life again, like they used to!



FOR Energy is a proven leader in the green initiative, treating each home like it was our own. We are proud to have earned an A+ rating with the BBB and to have received scores of high marks from our valued customers. Our commitment stems from our core belief that we have a responsibility to reduce before we produce and that we can make a difference!



