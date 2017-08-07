Flood Control District: Be prepared for a storm

Current
Flood Control District of Maricopa County is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Flash Floods are the #1 cause of deaths each year associated with thunderstorms.
Maricopa County remains diligent in its efforts to ensure the community is prepared. Our Flood Control District maintains 321 precipitation gages and operates 38 real-time weather stations throughout the Maricopa County region. These devices measure the amount and timing of rainfall along with different combinations of temperature, humidity and wind speed/direction which is available on our Data Map. This data is used to issue storm alerts and inform local jurisdictions and public safety officials to take necessary action.
Stay Informed
Keep tuned to local radio and TV stations and weather websites:
Sign-up to receive weather alerts.
Visit this website to stay informed during a significant storm.
Current weather conditions can be found on the National Weather Service website.
Create a Family Plan
Create a family plan to stay in touch with your family and friends in the event of a flood (or any disaster).
Keep the following in mind.
Don't forget medicines and special-needs items.
Choose a meeting place in case you get separated.
Plan for your pets too.
Emergency Kit
Put together a "grab and go" emergency kit that includes food, water and first-aid supplies.
For Your Home
Cash
First-Aid Kit
Gas Storage for Vehicles
Generators
Mobile Device Chargers
Radio
Three Days of Water and Food
Store important documents, zip drives, money, and cell phone in waterproof Ziploc bags.
For Your Car
Make sure to have extra gas, a blanket, window breaking hammer. Check your tire treads and windshield wipers, consider replacement if needed.
Flood Insurance
Consider buying flood insurance because flood damage is not typically covered by homeowners' policies. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) offers flood insurance, which can be purchased through the insurance agent who handles your homeowners' policy. Note: There is a 30-day waiting period for a policy to go into effect.
Additional Information
For additional storm preparation information visit the floods section of the ready.gov website or the Arizona Emergency Information Network website.
