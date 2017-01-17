Experience the future of beauty at North Valley Plastic Surgery

Sonoran Living is looking for LIVE studio audiences! Reservations are available for FREE via e-mail: slviewers@abc15.com.

Taping schedule: The show airs live daily. Currently we are only booking audiences for the first Friday of the month. Sign up for our audience! Please send us an email with name(s), date you would like to be in the audience, contact person, e-mail and contact phone number.

What are the age requirements? You must be 18 years or older to attend a taping of Sonoran Living Live.

Should I bring my ID to the studio? Yes, you must have a valid photo ID to enter the studio.

How many seats can I reserve? Group tickets are available.

How long will the taping last? The show will air live for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

What time do I need to arrive for the taping? 8:30 a.m. Late-comers will not be admitted.

Where is the studio? ABC15 Studios, 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ