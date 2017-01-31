EnteBella can help contour your body without any downtime

EnteBella is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.



Is radiofrequency body contouring right for you?



Everyone has a little part of their body that they're not happy with, and if the problem deals with the shape of the skin and underlying fat, then radiofrequency body contouring might be the best option to solving it.



It's called radiofrequency body contouring, and it's a revolutionary technique for shaping the body. It's done by using deep thermal heating, which is attracted to the water in the body's fat cells. As these cells are taken to higher temperatures, the fat is liquefied, which is then dispersed throughout the lymphatic system. The result is increased circulation and blood flow, but better yet, it strengthens tissue and improves the texture of the skin itself.



Where is this used? Mostly the face and body, but wherever it's performed, the results are stunning. When used on the face, for example, wrinkles around the eyes and forehead dissipate greatly, giving a more youthful appearance. And when it's done on the rest of the body, the same results can be expected.



Now let's take that into context. Imagine a person that has a healthy diet and exercises regularly, but still has a few stubborn problem areas that just aren't right: the hips or stomach, for example. With radiofrequency body contouring, those areas can be shaped and tweaked with careful application of heat, bringing the body back into the way it looked years prior, before age took ahold. Imagine having the ability to get rid of stubborn love handles with just a few sessions of the treatment. It's pretty amazing.



When compared to traditional liposuction, the benefits are even more impressive. First off, radiofrequency body contouring is painless, patients can go into the procedure worry-free, which is a good place to be. And since it's done on an outpatient basis, there's no down time; patients can come in and leave the same day, with the only time lost being the hour or so spent at the appointment. Liposuction offers neither of those benefits.



