Dr. Peter Kan on why you still have thyroid symptoms when lab tests are normal

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
Mostly Cloudy
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
Hope Integrative Wellness Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living
Discovering answers to why you still have Thyroid Symptoms when lab tests are normal
Thyroid dysfunction affects an estimated 20 million Americans and about 1 in 8 women will develop a thyroid disorder during her lifetime. Yet, up to 60% of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition. Symptoms of thyroid dysfunction can include low thyroid symptoms of fatigue, weight gain, constipation, depression, lack of motivation, mental sluggishness, cold hands & feet, hair loss or dry brittle hair, outer third of eyebrow thinning, dry skin.
Symptoms of hyperthyroidism include heart palpitations, inward trembling, insomnia, nervous, emotional, night sweats, and difficulty gaining weight. Some people that experience both hypo and hyper thyroid symptoms. This is usually an indication of Hashimoto's Disease, which is an autoimmune disease where your immune system is attacking the thyroid gland. This leads to progressive thyroid gland destruction and hypo function, interspersed with hyper thyroid symptoms. According to the Endocrine Society, up to 90% of thyroid cases are due to Hashimoto's. So if your are reading this and you have a thyroid problem, the most likely diagnosis is Hashimoto's autoimmune! If you have not been diagnosed with Hashimoto's, yu may be wondering why your doctor may have not mentioned or even tested for it. The test is a simple blood test for thyroid peroxidase antibody and thyroglobulin antibody. You must test for both because you can be positive to one and not the other. The reason most doctors don't test for Hashimoto's is because the current model for thyroid treatment is focused solely on managing the lab values, rather then treat the root cause.
Most physicians, either medical or natural, treat everyone with thyroid problems with hormone replacement, such as Synthroid or levothyroxine, which are synthetic hormones, or patients are given bio-identical hormones such as Armour or Naturethroid and told that they are better then synthetic. The truth is, non of these hormone replacement therapies address the root cause of the thyroid dysfunction, which can be 1 of 24 different underlying causes, with autoimmune mechanism being the most common. This explains why so many people continue to suffer with thyroid symptoms even though they are taking thyroid medications and lab test may be normal. In order to get the right treatment, look for a doctor that understands and takes the time to investigate the root cause, not just giving you a hormone pill. Finally, if you suffer with thyroid symptoms, you must take charge of your health by learning how your thyroid works and learn how to reset your hormones.
Dr. Kan is a board certified in Integrative Medicine and Chiropractic Neurology. His practice in Gilbert, Arizona is nationally known for treating complex neurological and metabolic conditions. For more information visit: www.askdrkan.com
Hope Integrative Wellness Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living
Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.
Sonoran Living is looking for LIVE studio audiences! Reservations are available for FREE via e-mail: slviewers@abc15.com.
Taping schedule: The show airs live daily. Currently we are only booking audiences for the first Friday of the month. Sign up for our audience! Please send us an email with name(s), date you would like to be in the audience, contact person, e-mail and contact phone number.
What are the age requirements? You must be 18 years or older to attend a taping of Sonoran Living Live.
Should I bring my ID to the studio? Yes, you must have a valid photo ID to enter the studio.
How many seats can I reserve? Group tickets are available.
How long will the taping last? The show will air live for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
What time do I need to arrive for the taping? 8:30 a.m. Late-comers will not be admitted.
Where is the studio? ABC15 Studios, 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ