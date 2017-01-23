Dr. Deborah Wilson can help get your hormones in balance

Current
Deborah Wilson and Associates is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Menopausal symptoms can be disruptive to a woman's life. Women experience menopausal symptoms differently, and for some women the symptoms are devastating. Men also experience a severe decrease in testosterone with andropause.
Dr. Deborah Wilson can help ease these side effects by balancing hormones with hormone pellets.
Call now to get $50 off the first pellet insertion when you mention Sonoran Living.
Deborah Wilson MD PC
10250 N. 92nd St Suite 102, Scottsdale Arizona 85258
480-860-4791
drwilsongyn.com
Sonoran Living Live is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.
Sonoran Living is looking for LIVE studio audiences! Reservations are available for FREE via e-mail: slviewers@abc15.com.
Taping schedule: The show airs live daily. Currently we are only booking audiences for the first Friday of the month. Sign up for our audience! Please send us an email with name(s), date you would like to be in the audience, contact person, e-mail and contact phone number.
What are the age requirements? You must be 18 years or older to attend a taping of Sonoran Living Live.
Should I bring my ID to the studio? Yes, you must have a valid photo ID to enter the studio.
How many seats can I reserve? Group tickets are available.
How long will the taping last? The show will air live for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
What time do I need to arrive for the taping? 8:30 a.m. Late-comers will not be admitted.
Where is the studio? ABC15 Studios, 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ