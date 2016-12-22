Chef Patrick Karvis of TapHouse Kitchen prepares some holiday recipes

Current
TapHouse Kitchen is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living
Taphouse salad w/ Uncle Bear's Mandarin wheat vinaigrette
Serves 4
1 lb. mixed greens
1 ea. Orange (segmented)
1 ea. Grapefruit (segmented)
1 ea. hot house cucumber, sliced thin
1 cup feta cheese
1 cup candied walnuts
1 ea. Red onion, grilled and sliced
For the vinaigrette
12oz. Papago orange blossom beer
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp shallot, chopped
1 cup orange juice
1 cup honey
. 5 cups rice wine vinegar
3 cups olive oil
Salt and pepper
To begin place all the ingredients for the vinaigrette into a blender and puree until smooth and emulsified.
Mix all the ingredients together for the salad and toss with the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper.
Beer Mustard
2 cup Black mustard seed
2 cup Yellow mustard seed
3 cup Rice wine vinegar
0.5 cups Grain mustard
1 tbsp Garlic
1 cup Honey
3 cups nKona long
1 cup Brown sugar
Soak mustard seeds with the beer and vinegar over night and then puree with the rest of the ingredients in a food processor.
Executive chef Patrick Karvis
Tap house Kitchen
TapHouse Kitchen
6137 N. Scottsdale Rd. (Hilton Village Shopping Center)
480-656-0012
TapHouseKitchen.com
