Affiliated Urologists talk about treatment for men with enlarged prostate

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 66°
LO: 46°
HI: 66°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 66°
LO: 46°
HI: 66°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
Affliated Urologists are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Daniel Jaffee, MD of Affiliated Urologists www.AffiliatedUrologists.com joined Sonoran Living to talk about prostate health. To learn more about UroLift, go to www.urolift.com .
Prevalence of BPH
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH, is a very common condition in which the prostate enlarges as men age. Over 70% of men in their 60s have symptoms of BPH. BPH can cause loss of productivity and sleep, depression and decreased quality of life.
It is common for men with BPH to experience symptoms such as:
A frequent need to urinate both day and night
Weak or slow urinary stream
A sense that you cannot completely empty your bladder
Difficulty or delay in starting urination
Urgent feeling of needing to urinate
A urinary stream that stops and starts
BPH Treatment Options
Treatment options for BPH range from medications to surgery, with minimally invasive options in between. It is important to consult with your physician to know which option is best for you.
Medications
While medications can be helpful in relieving symptoms for some men, patients must continue taking them long-term to maintain the effects. Some patients may suffer side-effects including dizziness, headaches, or sexual dysfunction. Some may not get adequate relief of their symptoms. Over 17% of men on medication for BPH discontinue treatment early for reasons such as being dissatisfied with side-effects or not getting adequate symptom relief.2
Thermotherapies
Thermotherapies are minimally invasive treatments where heat energy such as microwave or radiofrequency is applied to destroy prostate tissue.
Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)
TURP is the most common surgery to treat BPH. During this procedure, patients undergo general anesthesia, and prostate tissue is removed.
About the UroLift® System
In 2013, the FDA cleared the UroLift® System, a revolutionary, minimally invasive procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. It is a simple procedure that does not require any cutting, heating or removal of prostate tissue.
The UroLift procedure is performed by a urologist and can be done in office or in the hospital. The urologist uses the UroLift device to lift and move the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra (the passageway that urine flows through). Tiny implants are placed to hold the tissue in place, like tiebacks on a window curtain, leaving an unobstructed pathway for urine to flow normally again.
Benefits of UroLift
The UroLift System is a safe and simple treatment option that offers rapid symptom relief for men suffering from BPH. Unique benefits of the UroLift System include: 3
- can be done in office setting
- typically does not require an overnight stay
- typically does not require catheter use post-procedure
- preserves sexual function
- no cutting, heating or removal of prostate tissue
Numerous clinical studies involving hundreds of patients across the world have demonstrated that the UroLift procedure provides a similar level of symptom relief (compared with other BPH procedures), with fewer side effects.4
References
1. Berry, et al., J Urol 1984 and 2013 U.S. Census worldwide population estimates
2. NeoTract US market model estimates for 2013 based on IMS Health and Drug Procedure Data
3. Roehrborn, et al., Journal of Urology, L.I.F.T. Study, 2013
4. Publications <http://urolift.com/physicians/results/publications/
Community Health Talk about Prostate Health with Dr. Jaffee
(free and open to the public)
Wednesday, Jan 25th at 6:00 pm
The Tucson Room, Hampton Inn, 2310 East Highland Ave., Phoenix
RSVP: call 855-564-9722
Affliated Urologists are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Sonoran Living Live is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.
Sonoran Living is looking for LIVE studio audiences! Reservations are available for FREE via e-mail: slviewers@abc15.com.
Taping schedule: The show airs live daily. Currently we are only booking audiences for the first Friday of the month. Sign up for our audience! Please send us an email with name(s), date you would like to be in the audience, contact person, e-mail and contact phone number.
What are the age requirements? You must be 18 years or older to attend a taping of Sonoran Living Live.
Should I bring my ID to the studio? Yes, you must have a valid photo ID to enter the studio.
How many seats can I reserve? Group tickets are available.
How long will the taping last? The show will air live for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
What time do I need to arrive for the taping? 8:30 a.m. Late-comers will not be admitted.
Where is the studio? ABC15 Studios, 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ