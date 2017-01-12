Affiliated Urologists talk about treatment for men with enlarged prostate

Affliated Urologists are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living



Daniel Jaffee, MD of Affiliated Urologists www.AffiliatedUrologists.com joined Sonoran Living to talk about prostate health. To learn more about UroLift, go to www.urolift.com .

Prevalence of BPH

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH, is a very common condition in which the prostate enlarges as men age. Over 70% of men in their 60s have symptoms of BPH. BPH can cause loss of productivity and sleep, depression and decreased quality of life.



It is common for men with BPH to experience symptoms such as:



A frequent need to urinate both day and night

Weak or slow urinary stream

A sense that you cannot completely empty your bladder

Difficulty or delay in starting urination

Urgent feeling of needing to urinate

A urinary stream that stops and starts

BPH Treatment Options



Treatment options for BPH range from medications to surgery, with minimally invasive options in between. It is important to consult with your physician to know which option is best for you.



Medications

While medications can be helpful in relieving symptoms for some men, patients must continue taking them long-term to maintain the effects. Some patients may suffer side-effects including dizziness, headaches, or sexual dysfunction. Some may not get adequate relief of their symptoms. Over 17% of men on medication for BPH discontinue treatment early for reasons such as being dissatisfied with side-effects or not getting adequate symptom relief.2



Thermotherapies

Thermotherapies are minimally invasive treatments where heat energy such as microwave or radiofrequency is applied to destroy prostate tissue.



Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

TURP is the most common surgery to treat BPH. During this procedure, patients undergo general anesthesia, and prostate tissue is removed.



About the UroLift® System

In 2013, the FDA cleared the UroLift® System, a revolutionary, minimally invasive procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. It is a simple procedure that does not require any cutting, heating or removal of prostate tissue.



The UroLift procedure is performed by a urologist and can be done in office or in the hospital. The urologist uses the UroLift device to lift and move the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra (the passageway that urine flows through). Tiny implants are placed to hold the tissue in place, like tiebacks on a window curtain, leaving an unobstructed pathway for urine to flow normally again.

Benefits of UroLift

The UroLift System is a safe and simple treatment option that offers rapid symptom relief for men suffering from BPH. Unique benefits of the UroLift System include: 3



- can be done in office setting

- typically does not require an overnight stay

- typically does not require catheter use post-procedure

- preserves sexual function

- no cutting, heating or removal of prostate tissue



Numerous clinical studies involving hundreds of patients across the world have demonstrated that the UroLift procedure provides a similar level of symptom relief (compared with other BPH procedures), with fewer side effects.4





Community Health Talk about Prostate Health with Dr. Jaffee

(free and open to the public)

Wednesday, Jan 25th at 6:00 pm

The Tucson Room, Hampton Inn, 2310 East Highland Ave., Phoenix

RSVP: call 855-564-9722



