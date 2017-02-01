Acute Financial: Smart game plan for winning in retirement

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 74°
LO: 49°
HI: 75°
LO: 52°
HI: 76°
LO: 52°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 74°
LO: 49°
HI: 75°
LO: 52°
HI: 76°
LO: 52°
Acute Financial is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
The Big Game is right around the corner, and if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that both teams have been preparing for months, if not years! The same should be true when it comes to your retirement! Financial advisors Matt Deaton and Damon Roberts of Acute Financial, sit down with Sonoran Living to talk about a smart game plan for winning the biggest game of all: retirement!
If you are in the Retirement Red Zone (5-7 years away from retirement) call Acute Financial right now to see what adjustments, you need to make! Viewers of Sonoran Living are eligible for a complimentary Retirement Readiness Review!
Call (480) 620-6907
Or visit:
Acute Financial has office locations all throughout the Valley.
Disclaimer: Investment advisory services offered through Acute Investment Advisory, LLC. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Acute Financial, LLC. We do not provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your attorney or tax advisor.
Acute Financial is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Sonoran Living Live is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.
Sonoran Living is looking for LIVE studio audiences! Reservations are available for FREE via e-mail: slviewers@abc15.com.
Taping schedule: The show airs live daily. Currently we are only booking audiences for the first Friday of the month. Sign up for our audience! Please send us an email with name(s), date you would like to be in the audience, contact person, e-mail and contact phone number.
What are the age requirements? You must be 18 years or older to attend a taping of Sonoran Living Live.
Should I bring my ID to the studio? Yes, you must have a valid photo ID to enter the studio.
How many seats can I reserve? Group tickets are available.
How long will the taping last? The show will air live for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
What time do I need to arrive for the taping? 8:30 a.m. Late-comers will not be admitted.
Where is the studio? ABC15 Studios, 515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ