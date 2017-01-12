Saba's Mediterranean Kitchen recipes that are light, fresh, delicious



Lemon Shrimp pita

5 pieces shrimp

4oz Lemon garlic aioli (recipe listed below)

1/8 cup julienne onions

1/8 cup julienne bell peppers

2oz crumbled feta

(1)7in Greek pita

1 12"x12" parchment paper

Olive oil



Directions:

Prepare a hot fire on your grill. Toss shrimp in a small mixing bowl with 2 oz of lemon garlic sauce. Place shrimp on the grill. Cook on each side until the shrimp is cooked through (approx. 3-4min per side). Pre heat a medium sauté pan add 2-3 oz of olive oil then add julienne onions and peppers. Sautee onions and peppers until soft and lightly caramelized. Warm pita on the grill to make it soft and flexible. Place pita on parchment paper add shrimp, onions & peppers, 2oz lemon garlic sauce and crumbled feta. Swaddle the pita with the parchment paper and enjoy!



Lemon garlic aioli

ingredients:

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 table spoon garlic

1/4 tea spoon turmeric

1/2 table spoon salt

1/4 tea spoon black pepper

1 3/4 cups olive oil



Directions:

Add lemon juice, garlic, turmeric and salt into a blender cover with lid and turn on high for 1 min. With blender still on high carefully remove the lid and drizzle the oil slowly into the blender. Leave blender on high until the mixture thickens. Once the sauce has thickened turn off blender then package sauce and keep refrigerated.





Grilled Veggie pita wrap

Ingredients:

2oz of hummus (your choice of flavor)

1 zucchini

1 bell pepper (your choice of color)

1 tomato

1 onion (your choice of type)

4 table spoons Greek dressing

pinch of salt and pepper

2oz of raspberry preserves

2oz balsamic vinegar

2oz feta

1 (7 inch) Greek pita

1 (12x12) piece of parchment

1 orange

1 pickle spear



Instructions:

Slice zucchini in to long slices 1/4 inch thick. Slice tomato and bell pepper in half. slice onion into 1/4 inch slices. Place all veggies in a large mixing bowl and add the Greek dressing and the salt and pepper, mix well and allow to marinade for 20 min. put the raspberry preserves and the balsamic in a small mixing bowl and use a whisk to blend them together. Pre heat grill to med-high. Grill veggies to a soft yet firm feel. once the veggies are cooked slice them while still hot in to 1/4 in pieces. Warm the pita on the grill once its toasted to your preference remove from heat. Smear the hummus on the pita then place the 1/4 pieces of cooked veggies, next sprinkle the feta cheese on top and drizzle the raspberry balsamic mixture on top. Now wrap in a piece of parchment paper and garnish with a pickle spear and an orange slice.



Jerusalem Salad with feta

Ingredients:

2 Cups diced Tomato

2 Cups diced cucumber

1/2 Cup diced onion

1/4 cup chopped parsley

3 table spoons of our lemon garlic aioli

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl and toss well. Garnish with pepperoncini, crumbled feta and paprika. Serve with warm pita bread.



Chicken Shawarma

Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 table spoons olive oil

1 tea spoon salt

1 tea spoon black pepper

1 tea spoon ground garlic

1 tea spoon diced onion

1 tea spoon turmeric



Directions:

Trim chicken breasts of all fat and place into a mixing bowl. Add all ingredients and mix well. Let sit in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Remove chicken from fridge and place on preheated grill. Let the chicken cook for 3 min on each side. Place chicken on cookie sheet and place into a pre heated oven at 400 degrees for 30 min. Check chickens internal temp with a thermometer after about 20 min. Once the largest piece of chicken reaches 165 degrees remove from the oven and let rest for 15 min. After the chicken has rested filet chicken into 3-4 slices per breast. Plate and top chicken with Lemon garlic sauce and serve with sides of your choice.



Lemon Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

1 table spoon Ground garlic

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 cup olive oil

1 tea spoon salt



Directions:

Place all ingredients except olive oil into a blender. Turn blender on high with the lid on. Carefully remove lid while blender is on and slowly drizzle in the olive oil. You will see the sauce gradually thicken. Keep refrigerated before and after use. Shelf life is approx. seven days.



