Kitchen West has a farm to kitchen supper series



Kitchen West Executive Chef Rick Dupere stopped by to talk about his Farm to Kitchen West Supper Series.



Here are some recipes from the show:



Milk Can Supper

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Andoughie Sausage

2 lbs. Large Shrimp

20 Chipolini Onion

20 Baby Carrots

20 Fingerling Potatoes

5 Baby Cabbage

20 Fresh Garlic Cloves

1 lbs. Green Beans

2 lbs. Smoked Pork Ribs

5 pieces Cobb Corn

2 lbs. Swiss Chard

3-5 River Rock

​Directions: Place the fire rock on the bottom of the milk can. Then place a large sachet of potatoes, carrots, celery, and onion. Start loading the milk can with items that takes longer to cook. Smoked ribs, andoughie sausage, and fingerling potatoes. Then cobb corn green beans, fresh garlic and chipolini onions. Another layer of baby carrots, shrimp, swiss chard and baby cabbage. Then add the chicken stock, and a bouquet garni of bay leaves, peppercorns, and thyme for some more flavore. when the steam starts whistling from the top you are ready to serve. Pour out everything in a perforated pan. Allowing you to reduce the broth so it can thicken for the sauce. When thickened mount the sauce with butter to give you that extra happiness



Fingerling Potatoes

Ingredients:

Fingerling Potatoes

Butter

Thyme Fresh

Salt & Pepper

1 Farm Fresh Jumbo Egg

Directions:

Cut potatoes in half blanch until tender. Mix with the melted butter and fresh thyme. Place on a sheet tray cut side up then lightly add the salt and pepper. Then roast at 350 degrees for 10 min until golden brown. Top Fingerling Potato's with Sunny Side Up Fried Egg Serve with dipping sauces: Basil Vinaigrette, Au Poivre Aioli, Mostarda and Tomato Ketchup.



Cereal Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups Heavy Cream

2 cups Milk

1 cup Apple Jacks Cereal

2 1/1 cups Captain Crunch Cereal

2 cups Frosted Flakes Cereal

1 ¼ cup Granulated Sugar

1 cup Pasteurized Sugar Yolks

Directions:

In a large bowl place milk, cream and all three cereals together stirring it ever 15 min. for 2 hours. Remove cereal from liquid. Using a blender puree cereal until smooth. Add back to bowl with sugar and yolks Place over water bath. Stir and heat until it reaches 112 degrees. Remove from water bath and cool. Place in Paco-Jet containers and freeze.



Kitchen West Restaurant at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

7700 E McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

480-991-9000

www.TheScottsdaleResort.com

