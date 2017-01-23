Executive Chef Josh Bracher from Sonata's Restaurant prepares comfort foods

Kepta Duona

Crispy Rye Bread Tossed Is Duck Fat Aioli & Havarti Cheese

Recipes

Duck fat aioli-

1 each Lemon (zested and juiced)

5 each Garlic Cloves (top root removed)

3 cup mayo

½ cup chilled duck fat

Salt & black pepper

Confit garlic in the duck fat at a low temperature and once tender and roasted add lemon zest to oil & pull from heat. Place in walk-in to cool. Once chilled add the garlic to a robot coupe puree with lemon juice & emulsify in fat & season.



Mise en Place

12 Rye bread cut at 3inx1inx1in

2oz Duck fat aioli

5 oz. Havarti cheese thinly sliced

½ tea. Chopped fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

2 tea. Minced garlic



Procedures for pick up

Place the cut rye bread into the deep fryer and crisp remove from fryer basket and toss with minced garlic and duck fat aioli. Stack 3 pieces of rye bread and place on Havarti cheese followed by 3 pieces of rye bread running the opposing direction followed by Havarti cheese and repeat, melt under the char-broiller. Garnish with minced fin herb.

Smoked Beef Short Rib Stroganoff

Wild Mushrooms cooked in Natural Short Rib Jus over either Boursin Mash or House made Pappardelle Egg Noodles topped with Semetana

Recipes

Brine-

2 gallons water

1ea 750mlbottle dry red wine

3 cup hickory wood chips

1 ¼ cup dark brown sugar

1 ¼ cup kosher salt

1 ¼ cup crushed juniper berries

1 ¼ cup fresh cracked black pepper

35 ea cloves smashed garlic

3 oz thyme sprig

¼ cup red pepper flakes

In a medium saucepan, combine water, sugar, garlic, thyme and spices. Heat until sugar and salt are dissolved. Cool. In a separate saucepan toast off hickory chips and add the remaining 600 ml. of red wine that you didn't drink into to the pot, bring to a simmer remove from the heat and cool, once cool strain into other part of the brine and pour over the brisket place in refrigerator for 5 days.

Brine for 12 hours



Smoked beef short rib-

Beef short ribs

Veal stock

Mir poix, large dice (50% onion, 25% carrot, 25% celery)

Garlic

Thyme

Tomato paste

Red wine

Bay leaves

Peppercorn

Clean & de-bone short ribs, season and sear off short rib meat. Place in smoker for 1 hour at 185' place in a hotel pan with all other ingredients. Cover & to cook, place in oven for 8 hrs. @ 200. Pull & chill. (Always chill braised products in their own liquid, they're like a sponge.) The next day remove fat cap and discard, remove short rib and portion at 7 ½ oz. reheat braising liquid and strain through a chinois strainer and reserve.



Pappardelle Egg Noodles-

3 c. 00' flour

1 cup semolina

26 ea. Yolks

2 ea. Whole eggs

2 tbl. E.v.o.o

2 tea. Salt

Mix in robot coupe remove dough and lightly coat with flour, wrap tightly and rest for 1 hour before use. Rolled, cut and portioned.



Potato puree-

Peel russet potatoes and extra-large cut place into cold lightly salted water and bring to a boil till potatoes are tender. Strain for 2 minutes and then pass through food ricer. (Potatoes to be made daily)



Mise en Place

7oz Short rib

5floz Short rib jus

3oz Pasta

2oz Semetana

4oz Potato puree

1 Tablespoon Fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

¼ cup Heavy cream

2oz Chef flat mushrooms

1 Tablespoon Shallots

1 Tablespoon Garlic

1 Tablespoon Lemon juice

3 Tablespoon Butter

1 Tablespoon Parsley, minced



Procedures

To order there will be the choice of boursin mash or egg noodles. With mash you want to heat cream butter and fin herb then add in potato puree but do not over work making the starches gummy. In a separate pan sauté shallots, garlic and mushrooms deglaze with white wine, bind with butter, Semetana and lemon juice. While this is happening sear off the portion of short rib and deglaze with braising liquid then place in the oven and every 3 minutes rotate to insure no to dry out short rib. To plate put down mash, pour over mushrooms then top with short rib and pour over napa braising liquid. Garnish with a small scoop of semetana and minced parsley. With a smoke gun with glass lid with smoke so that table side it can be released. With egg noodles drop into boiling water for 2-3 minutes and toss with mushroom mix and all other steps will be the same.

Chicken Kiev

Crispy Chicken filled with Lemon Butter & Havartti Cheese, Boursin Mash, Charcuterie Sauce, Wild Mushrooms

Recipes

Chicken prep-

Take chicken breast remove skin and leave wing on, then butterfly open and with large piece of plastic wrap on your cutting board place the chicken in the center and another large doubled up piece of plastic wrap on top and pound out chicken till thin and tender without make large holes or damage to the chicken cutlet.



Lemon compound butter-

3 lbs butter, softened at rooms temp.

3 tablespoons fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

4 lemons zested

1 ½ lb. Havartti cheese 1in.X1in.X1in. dice

Whipped in kitchen aid till doubled in volume, then add cheese and incorporated. Once mixed place onto parchment lined sheet pan and freeze. Once frozen cut into 1 ½ in.X1in.X3in. and reserve in freezer.



Assembling the chicken kiev-

Pounded chicken

Chicken kotleti (one green scoop per)-

10 lbs chicken meat from chicken thighs

5 cups panko

3 cups duck fat aioli (see recipe #2)

1 cup mirepoix minced

3 tablespoons fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

10 cloves minced garlic

Pass chicken through the meat grinder one time and mix with all other ingredients and reserve.



Compound butter

3 step-

Flour

Beaten eggs

Panko

Take portion of pounded chicken and place portion of butter and equal in size, a log of havartti cheese roll and 3 step and freeze.



Potato puree-

Peel russet potatoes and extra-large cut place into cold lightly salted water and bring to a boil till potatoes are tender. Strain for 2 minutes and then pass through food ricer. (Potatoes to be made daily)



Charcuterie Sauce-

2 qt. Demi-

Veal stock-

Veal bones

Mir poix

Garlic

Thyme

Tomato paste

Water

Roast off bones & strain off fat. Caramelize mirepoix, garlic, & throw in tomato paste & roasted bones. Fill with water, bring to a boil & slow roll for a full 36hrs. After elapsed time strain & chill overnight.

Demi-

Veal stock

Bay leaves

Brandy

Red wine

Bay leaf

Thyme

Black peppercorn

On the following day remove all fat from the top of veal stock & reduce brandy & red wine then pour in stock & add bay leaves, thyme, & peppercorn. Reduce over a period of 12hrs. or till near napa. Then strain thru chinois.

1 cup shallots, minced

4 Tablespoons butter

2 cup white wine

3 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 Tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 Tablespoon sugar

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 cup chopped cornichons

In a small bowl, combine the sugar and lime juice, and stir until the sugar is dissolved. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter and cook the onions until soft and translucent, but don't let them turn brown. Add the wine, heat until the liquid boils, lower the heat a bit and continue simmering until the liquid has reduced by two-thirds. Add the demi-glace, then lower heat to a simmer and reduce for about 10 minutes. Whisk in the mustard, the sugar-lemon mixture and chopped cornichons. Pull from the heat cool and reserve.



Mise en Place

1 Chicken kiev

4oz Potato puree

¼ cup Heavy cream

3 Tablespoons Butter

1 Tablespoon Fin herb (50% dill, 30% parsley, 10% chive, 10% thyme)

3floz Charcuterie sauce

3oz Chef flat mushrooms

1oz Semetana

Micro arugula



Procedures

Take chicken and deep fry till crispy and finish in oven. With mash you want to heat cream butter and fin herb then add in potato puree but do not over work making the starches gummy.

Heat mushroom with Charcuterie sauce and serve sauce on side. To plate put down mash with chicken kiev over top and garnish with dollop of Semetana and topped with micro arugula.



