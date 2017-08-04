Community Connection: Gregory's Fresh Market ensures no veteran goes to bed hungry

Gregory's Fresh Market (GFM), a division of Diana Gregory Outreach Services and a 501 (c)(3) organization, is a one-aisle mobile produce market which operates in senior communities without easy access to healthy food. Through a holistic approach, including education to increase senior understanding and acceptance of making healthy food choices, community organizing and advocacy, Gregory's Fresh Market is working to restore meaningful food access and eliminate health disparities in under-resourced communities. Community dwelling seniors who participate in Gregory's Fresh Market will not only have access to fresh produce, they will also have the opportunity to regularly participate in educational programs that teach simple solutions for healthy cooking, healthy eating and incorporating appropriate fitness. The mission is to enrich lives.



Please contact us to schedule an appointment.



Your tax deductible donations are appreciated and can be mailed payable to: Diana Gregory Outreach Services Foundation, 1928 E. Highland Ave. Suite F104-223, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4636.



Diana Gregory

602-793-6638



Diana Gregory is no stranger to challenges. She was raised in the Pruitt-Igoe housing projects in St. Louis, MO, where her parents taught her that it is not where you live, but what lives in you that determines where you will end up in life. They also taught her that education was her path to the future and to live by an attitude of gratitude. After graduating as valedictorian of her high school, she won a scholarship to and graduated from Boston University.



Diana started her career with Anheuser-Busch in 1978, at a time when it was uncommon for women to have careers in the beer/alcoholic industry. When she retired after a successful thirty year, multi-faceted corporate marketing and sales career with them, Diana decided to place her attitude of gratitude alongside her expertise to create new initiatives that would drive positive change in the community, raise social awareness, and bring about long-term, meaningful change to as many lives in need as she could reach.



And she has done just that. An innovative and creative visionary, Diana founded the Diana Gregory Outreach Services Foundation and Gregory's Fresh Market (GFM), a 501(c)(3) division of the Foundation, which she has led since its founding in 2009, the year following her "retirement."



GFM serves seniors in the Greater Phoenix area in two distinct ways. First, it is one of only a handful of companies that deliver fresh fruits and vegetables directly to senior independent and affordable living complexes, making it easy for seniors to shop. Second, GFM includes education to increase senior awareness about and understanding of making healthy food choices.



Since its founding six years ago, GFM now serves over 6,000 seniors at more than 40 facilities in the Greater Phoenix area. A volunteer organization, GFM is carrying out its mission-and Diana's goal-to enrich lives for seniors in Arizona.