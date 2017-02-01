Chef Mike Goldsmith from Joe's Midnight Run prepares comfort foods

Biscuits

Ingredients include:

8 cups AP flour

5 tbsp. + 1 tsp. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Baking Soda

3 tsp. Salt

1# Butter

4 cups Milk



Procedure:

1. Mix all dry ingredients together

2. Cut the cold butter into the dry ingredients until it makes a small course meal

3. Add the milk and fold in until dough just forms.



Gravy

Ingredients include:

5 # Ground Chorizo

6 qtrs. Milk

2 each Yellow onion (small dice)

2 cup Massa Harina

1 cup A.P flour

4 tbsp. Kosher salt ½ cup Lime juice

1 Tbsp. Chile flake

2 Tbsp. Smoked paprika



o Procedure:

1. Add Chorizo and onion to heavy cast iron pot and place on grill or in oven

2. Cook down until Chorizo and onion are cooked but no brown

3. Add flours and stir, return back to the heat for 5 min

4. Slowly add milk 1 qt at a time and while stirring to prevent lumps

5. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook for 15 min

6. Remove from heat and add salt and lime juice



Grilled Polpo



Ingredients include:

Potatoes

½ cup Garlic cloves

1 cup Smoked paprika

2 cups Olive oil blend



Procedure:

1. In a small pot warm the olive oil and garlic until it starts to buble.

2. Once the garlic is just barely cooked through remove from heat and add the paprika

3. Allow to sit for a few minutes to toast the paprika

4. Blend on high in the blender until very smooth









Waffles

Ingredients include:

8 cups A.P flour

5 tbsp+1.5tsp Baking powder

2 tsp Salt

1 cup Sugar

8 each Eggs (separated)

2 cups Canola oil

8 cups Milk

1Tbsp. Vanilla extract

2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon



Procedure:

1. Separate the eggs and set aside

2. Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl

3. Mix the milk, oil, egg yolks, and vanilla in a separate bowl

4. Whip the egg white till firm peaks in the mixer

5. While egg whites are mixing, mix the wet ingredients into the dry

6. Gently fold egg whites into batter until just mixed





Jerk Honey

Ingredients include:

2 qts. Honey

4 each Shallots

1 bunch Scallions

5 each Fresnos

3 Tbsp. Mango powder

4 Tbsp. Allspice ground

2 Tbsp. Jalepeno Powder

2 Tbsp. Chili Flake

1 cup Mango Puree

½ cup Lime juice

10 each Cloves of garlic

1 Tbsp. Kosher salt



Procedure:

1. Saute the shallots, fresnos, garlic, and scallions in a pot

2. Add all the spices and cook for a few minutes until very perfumed

3. Add the mango puree and honey and cook for a few more minutes or until honey boils

4. Add the lime juice and blend in the vita mix.



Joe's Midnight Run is located in the heart of the 7th Street dining corridor.

We are located at 6101 N 7th Street in Phoenix.

Joe's Midnight Run is housed inside the longtime former home to Joe's Drive-thru Liquor and tempts with a chef-crafted menu of all wood-fired fare paired with a worldly selection of craft beer, spirits, and wine on tap

Our menu is build around a globe-spinning menu of hearty, sharable dishes and regional pairings such as a Argentinian skirt steak or grilled sweetbreads with Argentinian red wine; Belgian mussels with Belgian beer; Spanish-style octopus with crisp Spanish wine; a Southwestern burger with AZ wine; or Brazilian style ahi tuna with Brazilian beer

Joe's serves a full menu daily until 2 am and will have weekend brunch at 9:30 am

Joe's Midnight Run boasts the Valley's best music mix, including classic 80's and 90's cuts ranging from booming hip hop to rowdy rock and roll

Combined with Joe's to-go 40-ounce growlers, you can see why our tagline is "80s, 90s and 40s"





Joe's Midnight Run

6101 N 7th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85014

480-459-4467

www.joesmidnightrun.com