Chef Kody from Fresko prepares a variety of Mediterranean dishes

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

Ingredients

Lamb Souvlaki

3 pounds leg of lamb, cut into 1x1" cubes

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup lemon juice (Approx 4 lemons)

2 tbsp. chopped garlic

1 tbsp. dried basil

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 ½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp. Aleppo pepper flakes



For the Pita

4 oz. Lamb Souvlaki, skewered

1 pita

1 oz. Tzatziki sauce

1 oz. Roma tomatoes, diced

½ oz. red onion, julienned

1 oz. feta cheese



Instructions:

To make the souvlaki skewers:

Trim and cut lamb into cubes. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Place lamb in marinade and marinate for 8 hours minimum. Place 4 oz. lamb on a wooden skewer and grill.



To make the lamb souvlaki pita:

Place pita on warm flattop to warm. Place warm pita on a plate and spread tzatziki sauce on entire pita. De-skewer the lamb and place in the middle of the pita. Cover lamb with tomatoes, onions and feta.



Muhammara (Dip)

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds red bell pepper, charred, peeled and seeded

4 oz. green onions, chopped

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. cumin

3 tbsp. Aleppo pepper flakes

¾ extra virgin olive oil

7 ½ oz. toasted walnuts

1 tbsp. kosher salt

¼ cup breadcrumbs

Instructions

Place all ingredients except breadcrumbs in a food processor. Pulse until mostly smooth. Add breadcrumbs and pulse until smooth, scraping sides of bowl down as needed. Serve with pita or vegetables.



Dolmades (Vegan)

Ingredients

24 grape leaves, rinsed and destemmed

¾ cup basmati rice

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

9 oz. onion, diced small

1 ½ cups water

3 lemons

3 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped

3 tbsp. fresh mint, chopped

6 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. black pepper

Torn leaves, dill/parsley stems as needed



Instructions

1. Prepare grape leaves. Rinse and destem.

2. In a sauté pan over medium heat, add ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil and onions and sauté until soft.

3. Continue to sauté for one minute, then add water and juice of one lemon, simmering until water has been absorbed. Rice will be partially boiled at this point.

4. Add herbs and season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

5. Layer the bottom of a pot with torn leaves and dill/parsley stems.

6. Place grape leaf shiny side down and place 1 tbsp. filling on bottom near where stem would have been.

7. Fold over leaf and roll forward, bringing the two sides in. Continue until roll is tight.

8. Place dolmades in a pan laying on top of stems and leaves.

9. Drizzle with remaining olive oil and juice and add enough water to cover the rolls.

10. Place lid on pot. Over medium heat, simmer domades 35-40 minutes until water is gone and all that remains is olive oil.

11. Remove from pan. Let cool and serve.



Fresko

5033 E. Elliot Rd., Phoenix AZ 85044

(480) 940-3669

www.freskokitchen.com

