Chef Hyun Lee from Sizzle Korean BBQ prepares unique dishes



Seafood Pancakes

2 cups pancake mix

Canola oil

1 egg

2 oz. filtered water

1 oz. white shrimp

1 oz. baby squid

1 oz. baby octopus

1 oz. black mussel

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 oz. green onion

Salt

Pepper



Heat a nonstick pan with canola oil. Make pancake mix as directed on box. Mix 2 cups pancake mix with all ingredients and spread evenly in pan. Pan fry until golden brown on each side.



Bibimbap

Steamed white rice

Spinach

Bean sprouts

Korean radishes

Shitake mushrooms

Carrots

Zucchini

Cooked beef short ribs

Sesame oil

Fried egg

Bibimbap chili paste



Chop vegetables to desired consistency. Season vegetables with salt and pepper. Place desired amount of vegetables and cooked beef short ribs over white rice in a bowl. Place fried egg on top and drizzle with sesame oil. Serve with bibimbap chili paste.



Bul-Go-Gi (Thinly-Sliced Marinated Beef)

At least 8 oz. thinly-sliced flap steak or rib eye

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup galbi sauce

4 cups corn syrup

10.5 oz. garlic, diced

1.75 oz. salt

4.2 oz. sesame seeds

½ tbsp. black pepper



Mix all ingredients except for beef in a bowl to create bulgogi sauce. Place 8 oz. beef in bowl and cover with 2 oz. bulgogi sauce. Marinate for at least one hour, then grill to preferred doneness.



Sizzle Korean BBQ

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #23, Phoenix

(480) 265-9406

www.sizzlekoreanbbq.com

