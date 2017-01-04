Chef Chris prepares risotto, turnips and bay scallops

Turnip Risotto with Sauteed Nantucket Bay Scallops

serves 4

for risotto:



extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp

butter

4 tbsp

yellow onions, small dice

1 cup

garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp

arborio rice

2 cups

white wine

1 cup

parmesan brodo, hot

4 cups

speck (smoked prosciutto) sliced thinly and cut into 1" pieces

3 oz

baby turnips, roasted and cut in half (quarters if turnips are large)

16 each

turnip greens, from turnips above, washed and sauteed



salt and pepper

to taste

parmigiano reggiano, grated

1 cup

parsley, chopped

1 Tbsp

for scallops:



unsalted butter

1/2 stick

sea salt of ksher salt

to taste

Nantucket Bay scallops, or other fresh all natural scallops (the smaller, the better)

1#

juice from 1/2 lemon



Italian flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp





In a tall-sided heavy bottom pot, heat olive oil and 2 tbsp butter over hedium-high heat

Add onions and garlic and cook until soft

Add rice and stir to coat, and cook rice for 2-3 minutes stirring constantly

Add wine and stir until wine is absorbed

Add speck, turnips, and turnip greens

Add parmesan broth, 1/3 at a time, stirring intil absorbed after each addition

Taste rice and adjust seasoning with salt

If rice is still undercooked, add more brodo in 1/4 cup increments, stirring constantly, until absorbed and rice reaches desired texture

Risotto should be creamy and fairly loose, but not runny

Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup parmigiano and remaining 2 Tbsp butter

Set aside and keep warm

Meanwhile, melt butter in a saute pan until it foams

Season scallops with salt and saute in butter for just a minute

Add parsley and lemon juice and quickly toss

Divide risotto among 4 warm bowls bowls

Divide scallops among each bowl of risotto, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately





Sassi Restaurant 10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway,

Scottsdale 85255

Phone number: 480.502.9095

Website: www.sassi.biz

