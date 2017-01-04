Chef Chris prepares risotto, turnips and bay scallops

Turnip Risotto with Sauteed Nantucket Bay Scallops serves 4 for risotto:
extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp butter 4 tbsp yellow onions, small dice 1 cup garlic, chopped 1 Tbsp arborio rice 2 cups white wine 1 cup parmesan brodo, hot 4 cups speck (smoked prosciutto) sliced thinly and cut into 1" pieces 3 oz baby turnips, roasted and cut in half (quarters if turnips are large) 16 each turnip greens, from turnips above, washed and sauteed
salt and pepper to taste parmigiano reggiano, grated 1 cup parsley, chopped 1 Tbsp for scallops:
unsalted butter 1/2 stick sea salt of ksher salt to taste Nantucket Bay scallops, or other fresh all natural scallops (the smaller, the better) 1# juice from 1/2 lemon
Italian flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped 2 Tbsp
In a tall-sided heavy bottom pot, heat olive oil and 2 tbsp butter over hedium-high heat Add onions and garlic and cook until soft Add rice and stir to coat, and cook rice for 2-3 minutes stirring constantly Add wine and stir until wine is absorbed Add speck, turnips, and turnip greens Add parmesan broth, 1/3 at a time, stirring intil absorbed after each addition Taste rice and adjust seasoning with salt If rice is still undercooked, add more brodo in 1/4 cup increments, stirring constantly, until absorbed and rice reaches desired texture Risotto should be creamy and fairly loose, but not runny Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup parmigiano and remaining 2 Tbsp butter Set aside and keep warm Meanwhile, melt butter in a saute pan until it foams Season scallops with salt and saute in butter for just a minute Add parsley and lemon juice and quickly toss Divide risotto among 4 warm bowls bowls Divide scallops among each bowl of risotto, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately