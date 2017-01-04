Chef Chris prepares risotto, turnips and bay scallops

7:47 AM, Jan 4, 2017
sonoran living | recipe
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Turnip Risotto with Sauteed Nantucket Bay Scallops
serves 4
for risotto:
 
extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp
butter
4 tbsp
yellow onions, small dice
1 cup
garlic, chopped
1 Tbsp
arborio rice
2 cups
white wine
1 cup
parmesan brodo, hot
4 cups
speck (smoked prosciutto) sliced thinly and cut into 1" pieces
3 oz
baby turnips, roasted and cut in half (quarters if turnips are large)
16 each
turnip greens, from turnips above, washed and sauteed
 
salt and pepper
to taste
parmigiano reggiano, grated
1 cup
parsley, chopped
1 Tbsp
for scallops:
 
unsalted butter
1/2 stick
sea salt of ksher salt
to taste
Nantucket Bay scallops, or other fresh all natural scallops (the smaller, the better)
1#
juice from 1/2 lemon
 
Italian flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
2 Tbsp

 
In a tall-sided heavy bottom pot, heat olive oil and 2 tbsp butter over hedium-high heat
Add onions and garlic and cook until soft
Add rice and stir to coat, and cook rice for 2-3 minutes stirring constantly
Add wine and stir until wine is absorbed
Add speck, turnips, and turnip greens
Add parmesan broth, 1/3 at a time, stirring intil absorbed after each addition
Taste rice and adjust seasoning with salt
If rice is still undercooked, add more brodo in 1/4 cup increments, stirring constantly, until absorbed and rice reaches desired texture
Risotto should be creamy and fairly loose, but not runny
Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup parmigiano and remaining 2 Tbsp butter
Set aside and keep warm
Meanwhile, melt butter in a saute pan until it foams
Season scallops with salt and saute in butter for just a minute
Add parsley and lemon juice and quickly toss
Divide risotto among 4 warm bowls bowls
Divide scallops among each bowl of risotto, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately


Sassi Restaurant 10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway,
Scottsdale 85255
Phone number: 480.502.9095
Website: www.sassi.biz
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top