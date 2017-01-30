Celebrating Chinese New Year with Panda Express

Panda Express' Firecracker Chicken Breast

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Cook Time: 1-30 min

Celebrate the Chinese New Year at home with this recipe for Firecracker Chicken Breast from Panda Express. Firecrackers are commonly used during the holiday to scare off evil spirits and are represented by the slight spicy kick from the chili found in this dish. Happy New Year!



Ingredients

12 ounces marinated chicken breast

2 tablespoons salad oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

8 pieces whole dry chili pepper

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red chili pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons black beans, washed

2 ounces diced red bell pepper

2 ounces yellow bell pepper, tri-cut

3 ounces yellow onions, diced

1 teaspoon cooking wine

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch mix (equal parts cornstarch powder and water)

1/4 cup water



Cooking Directions



1. Heat clean skillet over high flame. Add salad oil and heat until hot.



2. Add marinated chicken breast. Stir quickly, separating the meat and cook for about 1 minute. Remove and set aside.



3. Add whole dry chili pepper into skillet and stir until chili peppers darkens. Then add ginger, garlic, crushed red chili pepper and washed black beans into skillet and stir for about 30 seconds.



4. Add in marinated chicken breast and cooking wine, soy sauce, cornstarch mix and water and stir until sauce boils and thickens. Add sesame oil and continue stirring until ingredients are thoroughly mixed. Serve.

