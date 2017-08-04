Arizona Parenting Magazine offers a complete list of FREE summer activities



Saturday & Sunday, August 5 & 6

Experience the Andes: Experience music and culture from the longest mountain range in the world, which extends from north to south through Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina. Enjoy South American dance and musical performances, and try your hand at instrument-making crafts! Saturday & Sunday. 9am-5pm. Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix. 480-478-6000. mim.org



Saturday, August 5

Prowl and Play: The dinosaurs are coming and they are ready to party. Get ready to roar and explore at this epic night of giant fun! Interactive Dinosaur Meet & Greets, Baby Velociraptor Encounter · Mobile Fossil Dig · Jurassic Jeep Motor Pool Photo Ops · Mega-Awesome Animal Discoveries and Music and Games with DJ Rockin' Rob. $8. 5:30-8:30pm. Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix. 602-286-3800. phoenixzoo.org



Saturday, August 5

Story Time with Adam Rex: Tempe Family Event. Bestselling author and illustrator Adam Rex hosts a special story time with his new picture book Nothing Rhymes with Orange. We all know nothing rhymes with orange. But how does that make Orange feel? 11am-12:30pm. Changing Hands Book Store Tempe, 6428 S McClintock Dr., Tempe. 480-730-0205. changinghands.com



