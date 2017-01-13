Arizona Parenting Magazine has your complete list of weekend family events

Look for family fun events this weekend? Here is a list of ideas from Arizona Parenting Magazine.

January 14

Snow Day with Funergy: Don't stay inside for this Snow Day! Whether you're a kid or just want to feel like one for a day, grab your mittens and head over to the west parking lot off Tatum near Sandbar for loads of fun - and snow! Enjoy 40 tons of snow, entertainment from Funergy, cookie decoration provided by Albertsons, giveaways, enter to win prizes, activities and more. 10am-1pm. Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. shopdesertridge.com



January 14 & 15

Experience the Silk Road: Explore the Silk Road as MIM ventures through the culture and music of the greatest trading route in history. Engage your senses through music and dance performances, a Silk Road-themed menu, and cultural talks that span from the ancient cities of Asia through the Middle East.All activities included with regularly paid museum admission, during regular museum hours. Sat & Sun. Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix. 480-478-6000. mim.org



January 15

Polynesian Princess Tea Party: Enjoy a fun time with the Polynesian Princess: photo op, art activity, story, games plus of course a sumptuous desert. $12.50 per person (space is limited). 10am-12pm. RSVP at 480-948-4630. Playtime Oasis, 13802 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. 480-948-4630. azdollhouse.com

