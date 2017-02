Buffalo Wing Sauce Recipe

2 cups of Louisiana Hot Sauce

1 cups of Melted Butter

1 tablespoon of assorted spices

1 teaspoon of black pepper



Pico De Gallo Recipe

1 large yellow onion

5 tomatoes

1/2 cup of jalapenos

1/2 cup of cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

salt and pepper



Macaroni Salad Recipe

2 cups of mayonaise

3 chopped eggs

1 cup of relish

1/2 cup of onion

1/2 cup of celery

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp paprika

2 tbs sugar

1 pound of cooked pasta.



