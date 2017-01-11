24 Carrots Natural Café has healthy recipes for the new year

Stuffed Vegan Jalapenos

10 jalapeno peppers, halved & de-seeded

Stuff it.

3/4 cup vegan cream cheese or hummus, or almond cashes cheese

Optional - 1/2 cup vegan cheese, shredded (Makes it melty!)

Optional-1 tsp chili powder1 tsp garlic powder1 tsp ground cumin

Pinch salt & pepper to taste

Dip it.

1/3 cup cornstarch with water almond milk

Bread it.

3/4 cup flour, season with salt & pepper

2 tbsp nutritional yeast1 1/2 cups panko or favorite gf breadcrumbs



1. Combine all stuffing ingredients, stuff into halved jalapeño peppers

2. Create dredge station- in first bowl mix cornstarch, water & drizzle in almond milk till creamy. I'm the second bowl, mix seasoned flour & nutritional yeast. In the third bowl, the panko crumbs.

3. Dredge each stuffed jalapeño in to bowls 1, then 2, then 3. Place on baking tray, and bake at 375 till toasty and brown



Mushroom Stroganoff

1 package ribbon noodles (or your favorite egg-free noodle!)

1⁄4 cup coconut oil

1 onion, minced

2 cups sliced mushrooms

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups vegetable broth, or vegan beef broth

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tablespoon vegan Worchester sauce

1/2 tsp shiitake mushroom powder

1⁄4 cup flour

1/2 cup whipped tahini or vegan sour cream



Sautée mushrooms, onions in coconut oil. Add garlic after sautéing for 5 mins. Once sautéed set aside.Bring broth, Worchester sauce, shiitake mushroom powder to a boil together. Whisk in flour and allow to thicken. Fold in mushrooms and onions, thicken further. Turn off heat, add tahini or sour cream & season with salt and pepper. Serve over your favorite noodle & don't let anyone tell you it's ribbon noodles or bust! You do you, friends.





Cherry Walnut Truffles

2 cups toasted walnuts

2 cups dried cherries, soaked 10 mins in water, then drained

4 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 cup vegan chocolate chips (your favorite kind will do!)

1/2 cup thick coconut milk

1 tsp almond extract



Directions:Pulse walnuts in a food processor till pebbled. Then add cherries, maple syrup, salt & cocoa powder. Pulse till combined.Form into small 1.5" balls and freezeGently heat the chocolate chips over low heat, stirring in the coconut milk as they melt. Add a pinch more salt and almond extract.Dip frozen cherry walnut truffles into the melted chocolate and place again in the freezer till firm. Enjoy & tell me all about it :)



24 Carrots Naural Café & Urban Juicery

1701 E Guadalupe Rd, Tempa, AZ 85283

480-753-4411

www.24carrotsjuice.com





