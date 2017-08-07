Quiz: How much do you know about former 'American Idol' contestant Kellie Pickler?

Country music singer Kellie Pickler was one of the greats on "American Idol."

While she came in 6th place during her competing season in 2006, she's moved on to continue doing big things throughout the last decade.

MORE: Katy Perry to be 'Idol' judge on new season

She's been tapped to become a talk show host for a show airing this fall, alongside "Extra" contributor Ben Aaron. It will be filmed in Nashville, Tennessee and is produced by another country music star — Faith Hill.

“Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them," Hill said when the show was announced.

From shooting to fame on "American Idol" to appearing on a reality show about her life ("I Love Kellie Pickler"), the world has been watching Pickler now for more than a decade.

How well do you know the former 'Idol' contestant? Take our quiz and find out.



