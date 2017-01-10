Arizona Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie, a West Highland terrier mix

PHOENIX - Charlie is a West Highland terrier mix with fetching looks. The 5-year-old boasts a scruffy appearance, a well-furnished moustache, and permanent bed head looks that rate high on the adorable scale. This briskly terrier is housetrained, has mastered a few tricks, and is good with other pets and mature children. Independent and mellow, Charlie is more of a homebody who would rather skip thrilling adventures and spend his days lounging around on a dog bed, supervising the household activities. Charlie will need a little time to adjust, but with a bit of patience and plenty of love, his personality will blossom.

Meet Charlie at the Arizona Humane Society's Petique adoption center located at The Biltmore Fashion Park.