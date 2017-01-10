Arizona Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie, a West Highland terrier mix

Ashleigh Goebel, Arizona Humane Society
2:11 PM, Jan 10, 2017
pets
Arizona Humane Society
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Charlie is a West Highland terrier mix with fetching looks. The 5-year-old boasts a scruffy appearance, a well-furnished moustache, and permanent bed head looks that rate high on the adorable scale. This briskly terrier is housetrained, has mastered a few tricks, and is good with other pets and mature children. Independent and mellow, Charlie is more of a homebody who would rather skip thrilling adventures and spend his days lounging around on a dog bed, supervising the household activities. Charlie will need a little time to adjust, but with a bit of patience and plenty of love, his personality will blossom.

Meet Charlie at the Arizona Humane Society's Petique adoption center located at The Biltmore Fashion Park.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top