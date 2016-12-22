Getting new credit card before new year could help you save

Operation Santa Claus was such a huge success and we thank you for giving so much but what about getting?

Credit.com says you might want to think about getting a new credit card before the end of the year and here's why. You really could save. Think about stepping up to the cash register to make some of those last minute Christmas purchases and the store clerk says 'How about saving a bunch of money on that bigger purchase'.

You can also rack up some points. You can also get a big sign-up bonus so you want to take a look at some of those cards and their rewards, promotions, fees and interest rates to find the one that is the right for you.

The second reason has to do with your credit. You might be able to take advantage of one of the many rewards programs out there but consider your credit history.

Do you have a stellar record of paying things off? You might be able to take advantage. You can also get low or even no interest rate for certain periods of time like 6-12 months but remember, the key in all of this is making sure you don't take on more debt than you're able to pay off.