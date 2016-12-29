The Bachelor fantasy league: Who will Nick Viall pick?

OK Bachelor superfans, it’s time to get your predictions in!

ABC is taking fantasy from the suite to the leagues with the launch of The Bachelor Fantasy League, the official ultimate fantasy game experience for the 2017 season of The Bachelor featuring Nick Viall. The game is powered by ESPN and is available now on ABC.com/BFL and the ESPN Fantasy App.

Make sure you get your picks in by Jan. 16!

The Bachelor Fantasy League allows players to challenge their family, friends and #BachelorNation in predicting the top four women who make it to the hometown dates and the one who will receive the final rose on The Bachelor. Players earn points for correct predictions and each point is an entry into the Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, hotel and airfare included, two tickets to Disneyland and two tickets to "The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose," the tell-all special episode after The Bachelorette season finale in summer 2017.

How cool is that?

The Bachelor Fantasy League also features a weekly game based on player predictions of events that will take place in the upcoming episode. Players earn points for correct answers and each point is an entry into both that week's drawing for a dozen red roses and the Grand Prize drawing at the end of the season.

Before making your choices, you probably want to find out the scoop on all of Nick's lovely bachelorettes. Learn all about them by reading their bios here.