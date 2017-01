PHOENIX - You may need an umbrella, but Arizonans can explore the state's parks and hiking trails for free over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement last week during his State of the State address where he said more than 2.68 million people visited the parks in 2016 and spent more than $16.4 million, both record-setting figures.

All @azstateparks are FREE this weekend! So put down the iPhone. Go outside. Enjoy the fresh air with family. And take pride in living here. pic.twitter.com/HfidwpB7yI — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 14, 2017

Entrance fees at all Arizona State Parks will be waived between Saturday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 16, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The fee waiver is only being offered to Arizona residents. Fees will still apply for tours of Kartcher Caverns, Riordan Mansion, camping, special events and concessions. Find a park near you.

Visit AZStateParks.com for maps of all 30 state parks, annual pass information, and day-trip planners.