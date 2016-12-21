Where and when to recycle your Christmas tree in Phoenix, East Valley, West Valley

PHOENIX - When Christmas ends and the tree dries up -- what are you supposed to do with it?

Recycle it! Several cities and towns in the Valley will have designated places -- some open 24 hours -- where you can bring your tree and have it recycled. Those trees can be turned into mulch.

We found programs in nearly every city in the Valley and have those details below. (Cities are in alphabetical order.)

AVONDALE

A to Z Equipment Rentals will be recycling Christmas trees for Avondale. Trees can be dropped off at their West Valley location, 803 E. Van Buren Street in Avondale, beginning Dec. 26 to Jan. 7, 2017. Please remove all stands, ornaments, nails and lights from the tree. Questions? Call Avondale's Public Works Department at 623-333-4700.

APACHE JUNCTION

There will be two 24-hour drop-off locations in Apache Junction between Dec. 26, 2015 and Feb. 1, 2017. Make sure ornaments, nails, lights and tinsel are removed from the tree. Questions? Contact 480-982-1055.

Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Avenue, Apache Junction

Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

CHANDLER

The City of Chandler will have 11 places for residents to drop off their Christmas trees. Trees will be collected beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 13, 2017. View map. All nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments have to be removed.

Arrowhead Park, 1475 W. Erie Street, Chandler

Chuparoa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Road, Chandler

Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., Chandler

Folley Park, 601 E. Frye Road, Chandler

Nozomi Park, 250 S. Kyrene Road, Chandler

Pima Park, 625 N. McQueen Road, Chandler

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center, 955 E. Queen Creek Road, Chandler

Shawnee Park, 1400 W. Mesquite Street, Chandler

Snedigar Sportsplex, 4500 S. Basha Road, Chandler

Tumbleweed Park, 745 E. Germann Road, Chandler AZ

Veteran Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler

Curbside: Trees need to be out for collection by 6 a.m. on your recycling day between Dec. 26 and Jan. 13, 2017. Tree has to be less than four feet away from the sidewalk. Do not put tree in garbage cans, on the sidewalk or the street. More information.

GILBERT

Gilbert will have three 24-hour recycling areas for residents to drop off trees. Recycling starts Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 9, 2017. More information.

Nichols Park, 700 N. Higley Road, Gilbert

Hetchler Park, 4620 S. Greenfield Road, Gilbert

Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2224 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert

A to Z Rentals, 1313 E. Baseline Road (9 a.m. - 4 p.m. through Jan. 7, 2016)

GLENDALE

The City of Glendale will be collecting trees at seven drop-off locations from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, 2017. Trees need to be unbagged and everything removed (ie: nails, ornaments, lights, stands). More information.

Acoma Park, 53rd Avenue and Acoma Road

Fire Station No. 156, 6801 W. Deer Valley Road, Glendale

Glendale Heroes Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Foothills Park, 57th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Sahuaro Ranch Park, 9802 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale

O'Neill Park, 64th Avenue and Missouri Avenue

Rose Lane Park, 51st Avenue and Marlette Avenue

GOODYEAR

Goodyear has also partnered with A to Z Equipment to collect residents' Christmas trees. Trees can be dropped off at any of A to Z's locations. View hours and times. Please remove all lights, ornaments, nails and stands from the tree.

803 E. Van Buren Street, Avondale

1313 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert

15634 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix

4050 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

Trees can also be left at the curb for Goodyear's monthly bulk collection day.

MESA

The City of Mesa will have five 24-hour drop-off locations beginning Dec. 26 and operating through Jan. 25, 2017. All nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments have to be removed. Flocked trees (trees covered in fake snow) cannot be accepted. More information.

Fitch Park, 651 N. Center St. (enter off of 8th St.)

East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St.

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Substation, 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Mountain View Park, 845 N. Lindsay Rd. (enter off of Adobe St.)

Dobson Ranch Park, 2363 S. Dobson Rd.

Trees can also be taken to the Salt River Landfill near Gilbert Road and Beeline Highway. Hours are 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Trees will be accepted until the end of January. Curbside pickup is also available. Call 480-644-6789 to schedule an appointment. The service cost is $21.83.

PEORIA

Peoria residents will be able to drop-off their real Christmas trees at eight locations from Dec. 26 to Jan.5, 2017. Make sure to remove all lights, ornaments, nails, wires and stands. More information.

Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria

Walmart, 7975 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria

Walmart, 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria

Home Depot, 9201 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria

Home Depot, 25650 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Peoria

Lowe's, 8497 W. Thunderbird, Peoria

Lowe's, 25311 N. lake Pleasant Road, Peoria

Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Avenue, Peoria

PHOENIX

The City of Phoenix will have 14 drop-off locations. Residents can drop-off trees between Dec. 27 and Jan. 8, 2017. Remove stands, nails, ornaments, lights from the trees. More information.

Deer Valley Park, 19th Avenue and Utopia Road, Phoenix

Paradise Valley Park, 40th Street south of Union Hills

Sereno Park, 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue

Cactus Park, 38th Avenue and Cactus Road

Mountain View Park, Seventh Avenue, south of Peoria

Marivue Park, 59th Avenue and Osborn Road

Washington Park, 23rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue

Madison Park, 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue

Los Olivos Park, 28th Street and Devonshire Avenue

Desert West Park, 67th Avenue and Encanto Blvd.

El Reposo Park, Seventh Street and Alta Vista Road

Mountain Vista Park, 50th Street, north of Ray Road

Desert Foothills Park, Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park, 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

QUEEN CREEK

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the northwest part of the Queen Creek library parking lot between Jan. 7 and 14, 2017. Trees will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon. You will need to remove all lights, ornaments and stands from the tree. More information.

21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142

SCOTTSDALE

Scottsdale will host a "Christmas Tree Roundup" during the week of Jan. 9-13, 2017. Residents should leave their tree along the curb of their property by 5 a.m. on Jan. 9. Please remove any stands, lights, nails, and ornaments. This service is for real trees only. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

If you miss the roundup, trees can be dropped off at two locations on Jan. 14 -- Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda, or Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road. Collection on Jan. 14 will be from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. More information.

SURPRISE

Surprise will collect trees at four spots from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14, 2017. Limit of two trees per household. All lights, ornaments, nails and stands need to be removed from the tree.

Gaines Park, 15837 N. Nash Street, Surprise

Surprise Recreation Campus, 15795 N. Parkway Place, Surprise

Surprise Farms Softball Park, 17894 Westpark Blvd., Surprise

Asante Community Park, 16763 W. Vereda Solanda Drive, Surprise

TEMPE

Tempe will be recycling Christmas trees at two locations through the month of January. Trees can be dropped off at any time. Nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments should be removed from the tree. More information.