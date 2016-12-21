Where and when to recycle your Christmas tree in Phoenix, East Valley, West Valley

Current
PHOENIX - When Christmas ends and the tree dries up -- what are you supposed to do with it?
Recycle it! Several cities and towns in the Valley will have designated places -- some open 24 hours -- where you can bring your tree and have it recycled. Those trees can be turned into mulch.
We found programs in nearly every city in the Valley and have those details below. (Cities are in alphabetical order.)
(El Mirage, Sun City, Sun City West residents, click here for details on your tree recycling options).
AVONDALE
A to Z Equipment Rentals will be recycling Christmas trees for Avondale. Trees can be dropped off at their West Valley location, 803 E. Van Buren Street in Avondale, beginning Dec. 26 to Jan. 7, 2017. Please remove all stands, ornaments, nails and lights from the tree. Questions? Call Avondale's Public Works Department at 623-333-4700.
APACHE JUNCTION
There will be two 24-hour drop-off locations in Apache Junction between Dec. 26, 2015 and Feb. 1, 2017. Make sure ornaments, nails, lights and tinsel are removed from the tree. Questions? Contact 480-982-1055.
CHANDLER
The City of Chandler will have 11 places for residents to drop off their Christmas trees. Trees will be collected beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 13, 2017. View map. All nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments have to be removed.
Curbside: Trees need to be out for collection by 6 a.m. on your recycling day between Dec. 26 and Jan. 13, 2017. Tree has to be less than four feet away from the sidewalk. Do not put tree in garbage cans, on the sidewalk or the street. More information.
GILBERT
Gilbert will have three 24-hour recycling areas for residents to drop off trees. Recycling starts Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 9, 2017. More information.
GLENDALE
The City of Glendale will be collecting trees at seven drop-off locations from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, 2017. Trees need to be unbagged and everything removed (ie: nails, ornaments, lights, stands). More information.
GOODYEAR
Goodyear has also partnered with A to Z Equipment to collect residents' Christmas trees. Trees can be dropped off at any of A to Z's locations. View hours and times. Please remove all lights, ornaments, nails and stands from the tree.
Trees can also be left at the curb for Goodyear's monthly bulk collection day.
MESA
The City of Mesa will have five 24-hour drop-off locations beginning Dec. 26 and operating through Jan. 25, 2017. All nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments have to be removed. Flocked trees (trees covered in fake snow) cannot be accepted. More information.
Trees can also be taken to the Salt River Landfill near Gilbert Road and Beeline Highway. Hours are 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Trees will be accepted until the end of January. Curbside pickup is also available. Call 480-644-6789 to schedule an appointment. The service cost is $21.83.
PEORIA
Peoria residents will be able to drop-off their real Christmas trees at eight locations from Dec. 26 to Jan.5, 2017. Make sure to remove all lights, ornaments, nails, wires and stands. More information.
PHOENIX
The City of Phoenix will have 14 drop-off locations. Residents can drop-off trees between Dec. 27 and Jan. 8, 2017. Remove stands, nails, ornaments, lights from the trees. More information.
QUEEN CREEK
Christmas trees can be dropped off at the northwest part of the Queen Creek library parking lot between Jan. 7 and 14, 2017. Trees will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon. You will need to remove all lights, ornaments and stands from the tree. More information.
SCOTTSDALE
Scottsdale will host a "Christmas Tree Roundup" during the week of Jan. 9-13, 2017. Residents should leave their tree along the curb of their property by 5 a.m. on Jan. 9. Please remove any stands, lights, nails, and ornaments. This service is for real trees only. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
If you miss the roundup, trees can be dropped off at two locations on Jan. 14 -- Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda, or Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road. Collection on Jan. 14 will be from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. More information.
SURPRISE
Surprise will collect trees at four spots from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14, 2017. Limit of two trees per household. All lights, ornaments, nails and stands need to be removed from the tree.
TEMPE
Tempe will be recycling Christmas trees at two locations through the month of January. Trees can be dropped off at any time. Nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments should be removed from the tree. More information.