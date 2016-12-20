Unique restaurants in Phoenix: 8 places to dine with animals in the Valley

PHOENIX - Dinner with sharks? Lunch with dolphins? Late-night snack with birds?

At these Phoenix restaurants, it isn't impossible.

If you're looking for a unique dining experience, check out the restaurants below which can put you face-to-face with some of the world's most fascinating wildlife.

Related: 16 unique restaurants to try around the Valley

Related: 70+ dog-friendly patios around the Valley

Modern Grove Views/Docktails: Modern Grove Views is located at the Odysea in the Desert restaurant and retail complex in Scottsdale. The farm-to-table restaurant has large windows that overlook Dolphinaris Arizona, a new swim-with-the-dolphins attraction in the Valley. Guests will be able to watch the dolphins swim and potentially perform tricks. Modern Grove has two other locations in Phoenix and Mesa that do not have animals.

The Perch Pub & Brewery: More than 50 tropical rescued birds live at "The Perch" in downtown Chandler. You can watch the birds from the courtyard or head upstairs to the rooftop bar and take in the surrounding views.

Rustler's Rooste Steakhouse: Diners are greeted to Rustler's Rooste by Horney, a long horn steer. This cowboy-themed restaurant and steakhouse is located atop a butte of South Mountain and provides beautiful views of the area.

Dillon's KC BBQ: Imagine diving into your dinner while a shark or two swims in the background? At Dillon's restaurant next to the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park there is a 60,000-gallon shark tank in the dining room. This located opened in 2012. There are three other locations around the Valley.

Kona Grill: This sushi restaurant has an aquarium in the dining room.

Light House Cafe (Odysea Aquarium): The Light House Cafe is Odysea Aquarium's quick-service food court. Right across from the dining hall, guests can look into the penguin exhibit or watch the Seatrek experience, where people walk across the bottom of an exhibit as fish swim by.

Rainforest Cafe: There is only one Rainforest Cafe in Arizona and it is at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe. While you're eating dinner, you'll be surrounded by trees, vines, monkeys, elephants and frogs. Each hour one of them will make some noise to let you know they're nearby.

Phoenix Zoo: The Phoenix Zoo has several quick-service eateries around the park. You can grab a pretzel or popcorn to curb the appetite while you walk around and check out an African lion, Asian elephant, Bornean orangutan and giraffes.